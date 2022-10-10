“Los Montaners” is headed to Disney+ next month. The series, which follows the lives of the iconic Montaner family, will debut with five episodes on Nov. 9. “We have a show that really shows you the magic that this family has,” creator Lex Borrero, who produced the reality series through his and Tommy Mottola’s joint content studio Ntertain, told TheWrap. “I think what people are gonna get out of it is this incredible family going through things that we all go through and seeing them handle it together in a way that is truly amazing. I mean, I think that at the end of the show, you’re gonna want to be part of this family.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO