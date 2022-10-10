Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Tensions Rise as Casey Stirs Up Drama After Peter and Brittany’s Date (Exclusive Video)
It appears there will be a pretty intense confrontation on the beach during Monday’s episode. There’s trouble brewing in paradise. On Monday’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” things are about to get pretty tense as Casey Woods stirs up some drama after Peter Izzo’s date with Brittany Galvin didn’t go as planned.
Zooey Deschanel Joins ‘Physical’ Season 3
The "New Girl" star will portray Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry
How ‘The Winchesters’ EP Expanded the ‘Supernatural’ Universe Without Contradicting It
Robbie Thompson talks to TheWrap about the pilots parallels to Season 1 and appealing to both returning and new fans
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Explains Why the Velaryons Are Black: ‘It Wasn’t Just Done to Tick a Box’
One of many ways in which “House of the Dragon” distinguishes itself from the original “Game of Thrones” series is its more diverse cast. Despite the accolades and acclaim that came to “Thrones,” the HBO series was largely dominated by white cast members. In crafting a prequel series, “House of the Dragon” co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal found a smart way to bring a more representative ensemble to Westeros while still keeping in line with George R.R. Martin’s source material: the House Velaryon family is Black.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emily Blunt Is Out for Revenge in Rollicking, Violent Trailer for Prime Video Western ‘The English’ (Video)
If “Emily Blunt in a Western revenge action-thriller” isn’t enough of a sell for you, Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for “The English” as further enticement. The six-episode limited series is an epic chase Western from writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce ‘The Caretaker’ for Universal
Sydney Sweeney and Universal are partnering up for a film adaptation of “The Caretaker,” based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Sweeney is attached to star and produce with Jonathan Davino on behalf of her production banner Fifty-Fifty Films. A director has not yet been named. Karl Gajdusek (“Oblivion”) is set to pen the adaptation.
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Previews ‘Victim’ Episode in Which His Character OA Zidan Is Mugged: ‘It Shifts His Perspective’
"It really just comes down to not wanting to show weakness in a job that requires 100% strength," says Zaki of his character's reaction
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie
Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Ferrell Is Ryan Reynolds’ Tap Dancing Ghost of Christmas Present in First ‘Spirited’ Trailer (Video)
Will Ferrell has long been a Christmas staple as Buddy the Elf, but this year, he’s back as a different character: a ghost. Specifically, he’s Ryan Reynolds’ Ghost of Christmas Present in the first trailer for “Spirited.”. The holiday film, set to hit theaters and Apple...
Mike Flanagan Says ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Series Is ‘Blood-Soaked’: ‘It’s the Closest I Will Get to Giallo’
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan just dipped his toe into the waters of YA horror for the first time with his new Netflix series “The Midnight Club” (which is currently streaming), but his next Netflix project is another first for him – in the entirely opposite direction. The “Haunting...
How ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Writer-Director John Lee Hancock Invented Stephen King’s Favorite Scene
The "Saving Mr. Banks" filmmaker tells TheWrap how he won King's approval to direct the adaptation
‘The Hardy Boys’ to End After Season 3 on Hulu
Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys” is coming to an end. The series will conclude with its third season on the streamer, set to air next year. The show came from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions, and debuted on the streamer in 2020. “From its inception, it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Premiere Sees Viewership Rise by Over 4 Million in Live+7 Ratings (Exclusive)
The episode has now secured a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top-rated series in the 10 p.m. hour of primetime
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’
Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
Netflix Spent Big Bucks for Producers Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes – Did the Megadeals Pay Off? | Charts
Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer is his first hit since the ”Glee“ creator joined the streamer in 2018 in a $300 million deal. Prolific producer Ryan Murphy has delivered Netflix his first no-doubt-about-it certified hit with the oddly titled “Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” generating 701 million hours of self-reported global viewership in its first three weeks. The only problem is that this smashing success comes just as Murphy’s 2018 overall deal with the streamer, worth up to $300 million, is set to expire next year. The timing highlights the mixed results that Netflix has had after inking a wave of producer megadeals several years ago.
‘Los Montaners’ Music Reality Series to Debut on Disney+ in November (Exclusive)
“Los Montaners” is headed to Disney+ next month. The series, which follows the lives of the iconic Montaner family, will debut with five episodes on Nov. 9. “We have a show that really shows you the magic that this family has,” creator Lex Borrero, who produced the reality series through his and Tommy Mottola’s joint content studio Ntertain, told TheWrap. “I think what people are gonna get out of it is this incredible family going through things that we all go through and seeing them handle it together in a way that is truly amazing. I mean, I think that at the end of the show, you’re gonna want to be part of this family.”
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Trailer: Justin Theroux Seeks Refuge in a Guatemalan Jungle
The Apple TV+ series follows a family on the run from the Mexican drug cartel and the U.S. government
Dwayne Johnson Teases Major ‘Black Adam’ Cameo: ‘Welcome Home’ (Video)
Fans hoping for Henry Cavill to return as Superman in “Black Adam” now have even more hope to cling to. According to star Dwayne Johnson, there’s definitely an appearance by someone in the film — one that he offered a hearty “welcome home” to.
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract With Kimmel to Never Make Another ‘Halloween’ Film (Video)
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday to promote her new film, “Halloween Ends.” This marks the actress’s eighth “Halloween” appearance, beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. “I care. I care too much,” the actress told Kimmel. “I’m a...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0