TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Explains Why the Velaryons Are Black: ‘It Wasn’t Just Done to Tick a Box’

One of many ways in which “House of the Dragon” distinguishes itself from the original “Game of Thrones” series is its more diverse cast. Despite the accolades and acclaim that came to “Thrones,” the HBO series was largely dominated by white cast members. In crafting a prequel series, “House of the Dragon” co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal found a smart way to bring a more representative ensemble to Westeros while still keeping in line with George R.R. Martin’s source material: the House Velaryon family is Black.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce ‘The Caretaker’ for Universal

Sydney Sweeney and Universal are partnering up for a film adaptation of “The Caretaker,” based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Sweeney is attached to star and produce with Jonathan Davino on behalf of her production banner Fifty-Fifty Films. A director has not yet been named. Karl Gajdusek (“Oblivion”) is set to pen the adaptation.
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie

Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
‘The Hardy Boys’ to End After Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys” is coming to an end. The series will conclude with its third season on the streamer, set to air next year. The show came from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions, and debuted on the streamer in 2020. “From its inception, it’s...
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’

Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
Netflix Spent Big Bucks for Producers Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes – Did the Megadeals Pay Off? | Charts

Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer is his first hit since the ”Glee“ creator joined the streamer in 2018 in a $300 million deal. Prolific producer Ryan Murphy has delivered Netflix his first no-doubt-about-it certified hit with the oddly titled “Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” generating 701 million hours of self-reported global viewership in its first three weeks. The only problem is that this smashing success comes just as Murphy’s 2018 overall deal with the streamer, worth up to $300 million, is set to expire next year. The timing highlights the mixed results that Netflix has had after inking a wave of producer megadeals several years ago.
‘Los Montaners’ Music Reality Series to Debut on Disney+ in November (Exclusive)

“Los Montaners” is headed to Disney+ next month. The series, which follows the lives of the iconic Montaner family, will debut with five episodes on Nov. 9. “We have a show that really shows you the magic that this family has,” creator Lex Borrero, who produced the reality series through his and Tommy Mottola’s joint content studio Ntertain, told TheWrap. “I think what people are gonna get out of it is this incredible family going through things that we all go through and seeing them handle it together in a way that is truly amazing. I mean, I think that at the end of the show, you’re gonna want to be part of this family.”
