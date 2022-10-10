Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Why Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green wanted his slasher trilogy to conclude with “a love story”
Jamie Lee Curtis may be the backbone of the Halloween franchise, but David Gordon Green has been its brain—at least since 2018, when he and Danny McBride rebooted it as an epic battle between Curtis’ Laurie Strode and iconic killing machine Michael Myers. Whether Myers is hellbent on bodying Laurie in particular or he’s the Mariah Carey of slashers (“I don’t know her”) remains a mystery that neither the star nor director are eager to solve, but Green has devoted great effort and a tremendous amount of thought to shepherding Curtis’ tireless survivor through a brutal gauntlet to, well, a resting place in her journey (if it’s “final” is for viewers to find out October 14).
A.V. Club
Park Chan-wook left the violence out of his new movie so more people would see it
Park Chan-wook has a reputation for making violent thrillers—most notably Oldboy and his other Vengeance Trilogy movies, plus films that blend in dark sexuality like Stoker and Thirst—but his new film, Decision To Leave, is decidedly not that. The film, which is South Korea’s submission to the Academy Awards this year, is a detective movie about a man (played by Park Hae-il from The Host) who ends up falling in love with the widow (Tang Wei) of a man whose mysterious death he’s supposed to be investigating.
A.V. Club
In praise of the Flanaverse, or how Netflix has turned October into an (almost) annual treat for horror fans
Almost every year since Netflix debuted The Haunting Of Hill House in 2018—exactly four years ago on October 12—the streaming service has treated horror fans to new Halloween-timed projects from Mike Flanagan. In rapid succession, the writer, director, and series creator has delivered The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Midnight Club (2022). His take on The Fall Of The House Of Usher is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2023.
A.V. Club
Darren Aronofsky wants everyone to know he pitched a R-rated Batman film 15 years ago
Though gritty and morbid comic book adaptations feel commonplace at this point—especially within the world of Gotham—Darren Aronofsky shares he pitched a R-rated Batman feature years before they became the norm for superheroes. Though it never came to fruition, The Whale director penned a script for Batman: Year One with the renowned Frank Miller before Christopher Nolan took the reins of the franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Martin Scorsese feels that box office obsession is "insulting" to cinema
Wake up, babe: new Martin Scorsese hot take just dropped. The notorious Marvel-hater strayed dangerously close to reigniting 2019's biggest and dumbest Hollywood controversy on Wednesday night by taking on the thing superhero fans love most: spending a ton of money at the box office to see movies about superheroes.
A.V. Club
Terrifier 2 is reportedly making people shake, cry, throw up in theaters
Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters—and loving every minute of it.
A.V. Club
5 horror movies we really want to see, but they're stuck in development hell
Horror movies seem to take up a considerable amount of real estate in Hollywood’s Development Hell, a netherworld that has so many levels it would make Dante blush. Banished to the industry’s depths by fickle creative executives and constantly changing studio politics, these stalled adaptations and sequels to beloved horror properties litter the bleak landscape.
A.V. Club
Scarlett Johansson feared her career was stuck after being "pigeonholed" as "hypersexualized"
Scarlett Johansson is solidly part of Hollywood’s A-list, with an enviable career that includes the rare distinction of being nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year for two very different films. Yet there was a time that the former child star worried she would only ever be considered for one kind of role, she explains on a new episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
A sequel to The Joy Luck Club is on the way
Nearly 30 years since The Joy Luck Club came out in theaters in 1993 and broke barriers for Asian and Asian-American representation in film, a sequel is reportedly in development from author Amy Tan and Ron Bass, who co-wrote the original movie’s screenplay together. According to Deadline, much of...
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser thinks The Mummy reboot was no fun
In 2022, Brendan Fraser is an Oscar favorite with a Martin Scorsese film in the works. But in the late ’90s/early 2000s, he was best known for playing a string of beloved himbos and dashing action heroes with a sense of humor like Rick O’Connell in The Mummy. The lightheartedness he brought to that franchise was crucial to the film’s success, if you ask the man himself.
A.V. Club
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson to play Transformers in Rise Of The Beasts
In a fiendishly clever scheme to play with people’s emotions, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. shared a couple of big casting announcements on his Instagram today that seem carefully designed to trick you into conceding that you might be kind of interested in seeing Rise Of The Beasts. The first new addition to the cast is Pete Davidson, who people tend to have… a strong opinion about… and the other is Michelle Yeoh, who is great and universally beloved.
A.V. Club
Martin Scorsese might be taking another crack at Gangs Of New York on TV
There’s always more Martin Scorsese news. No matter what’s happening in the world, you can bet your bottom dollar that we, the entertainment media, won’t miss the opportunity to talk about America’s patron saint of movie takes so hot they set the internet ablaze. And when the 79-year-old filmmaker is not criticizing the culture’s box office obsession or having Guillermo Del Toro come to his aid, he’s making film art. Lots of it. In addition to finishing up Killers Of The Flower Moon, attempting to keep Devil In The White City on track, and releasing a documentary about David Johansen of the New York Dolls, he’s also heading back to New York.
A.V. Club
Marvel puts Blade movie on hold, delays everything else
It’s another “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” day at Marvel HQ, with the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade movie officially being put on pause and pretty much every other big movie on the slate getting pushed back—including some we don’t know about yet. Is this the end of Marvel’s box office dominance? No, we’ll just have to wait slightly longer to see our favorite superhero friends… and more than slightly longer in at least one case.
A.V. Club
Could Mad Men's Matthew Weiner get a writing credit on Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even a good binge-watch. Just ask Taylor Swift, who has drawn from all sorts of places to create her lyrics and visuals (she’s cited The Way We Were, Love Story, and Kramer vs. Kramer as crucial to crafting the All Too Well short film). The upcoming Midnights album is no exception, with one song title plucked straight out of the Golden Age of Television.
A.V. Club
Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad sings in The Super Mario Bros. Movie
It’s been a week since the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out, and while Jack Black’s Bowser and Chris Pratt’s Mario were the main headlines, there was a small appearance from Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad. Now, with everyone slowly coming to terms with the vibe of the movie, Key has decided to share some more details about his version of Toad—the classic, mushroom-headed sidekick guy from the Mario games.
A.V. Club
It’s official: Tom Cruise will ("hopefully") be the first civilian to do a spacewalk
In a recent Variety piece, William Shatner wrote that going to space “was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered,” and that the experience “filled me with overwhelming sadness.” “[When] I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold … all I saw was death,” he shared. Anyway, gather ’round for a fun update on Tom Cruise’s space movie!
A.V. Club
John Carpenter talks us through his favorite video games of 2022, plus scoring Halloween Ends
John Carpenter is a legend—and he’s exactly the sort likely to scoff when you tell him that fact to his face. (In his role as a co-composer on David Gordon Green’s continuations of his beloved Halloween, Carpenter is apt to refer to himself and his collaborators as “carpet men,” brought in to install a background element, rather than claiming any more obvious creative role.) A long-time outsider from the Hollywood system, Carpenter is well-known for an irascible, self-deprecating wit and a natural blunt honesty—both of which were on fine display in our recent conversation with him about scoring Green’s upcoming Halloween Ends.
A.V. Club
John Carpenter has "no idea" what all this elevated horror business is about
At a certain point in a successful entertainment career, keeping up with the lingo associated with a genre you revolutionized just isn’t the most relevant thing in the world. John Carpenter, the master of horror who provided the score for the new Halloween films, hasn’t heard of so-called “elevated horror,” he tells The A.V. Club in a new interview.
A.V. Club
Emily Blunt is bloody good in trailer for new Western, The English
Ever since the hosts of Westworld left their iconic prairie after season 1, a new spate of modern cowboys has risen up to take their place. Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, and Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming The Dead Don’t Hurt, to name a few, all come to mind.
A.V. Club
Why She-Hulk was a smash: 5 key takeaways following that big finale
[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.
Comments / 0