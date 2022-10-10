Read full article on original website
Khandi Hard
2d ago
she didn't have to say anything. she carried them. their DNA is in her. they fed from her umbilical cord. they Are HERS! AND she raised them.
Reply(11)
150
Carrie Brown
3d ago
I think the mother was very brave to share this news! I feel that the young ladies, even though upset at first, should cherish the fact that she didn't give up trying and that she has given them the life most young ladies would give a limb or two for!
Reply(1)
132
s labelle
3d ago
Who ever love you and care for, that makes a family. Sometimes some people experience how their biological family treated them. So they feel like they wished they were adopted. 🤔
Reply(5)
80
Related
Husband and Mother-in-Law Dragged for Making New Mom Go Hungry: 'Ashamed'
"Get out for your kid and yourself," one commenter advised.
Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'
A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
My twin girl was rushed to hospital with tummy pain – 3 days later both were facing death sentences
WHEN twins Eve and Ella Oakley were born, they were both 'perfectly healthy'. Their parents Maryann Oakley, 43, and her husband, Nathan, 35 welcomed them to the world on December 19, 2017. But little did the family know that just days later, their world would be turned upside down. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Horrified father realises pen marks on his son's hand show the number of times he has been bullied at his new school
A father was horrified when he realised the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record to show the number of times he had been bullied at his new school. Matthew Beard from London said his son had been at the high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the last two days alone.
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her
Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.
In October of 1991, an oil tycoon who was 86 years old was wheeled into a strip club in Houston. There, he fell in love with a woman who was working the day shift, and their relationship lasted until his death.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS・
Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years
A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
survivornet.com
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
A DAD has been left stunned after discovering what appeared to be some strange antics in the reading book his son brought home from school. Az took to TikTok to reveal his thoughts about the Oxford Reading Tree book Pond Dipping - part of a series created by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta.
survivornet.com
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
Comments / 167