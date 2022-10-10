Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star

Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce ‘The Caretaker’ for Universal
Sydney Sweeney and Universal are partnering up for a film adaptation of “The Caretaker,” based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Sweeney is attached to star and produce with Jonathan Davino on behalf of her production banner Fifty-Fifty Films. A director has not yet been named. Karl Gajdusek (“Oblivion”) is set to pen the adaptation.
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract With Kimmel to Never Make Another ‘Halloween’ Film (Video)
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday to promote her new film, “Halloween Ends.” This marks the actress’s eighth “Halloween” appearance, beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. “I care. I care too much,” the actress told Kimmel. “I’m a...
Scott Adkins: Ben Affleck joke wasn't in 'Accident Man' script
"Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" star Scott Adkins says the film's joke comparing him to Ben Affleck was one of many improvs.
Angela Lansbury, Legendary Actress of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96
The five-time Tony winner's credits include "The Manchurian Candidate," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast"
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical': Watch Emma Thompson Transform Into Miss Trunchbull in New Trailer (Video)
Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical “Matilda,” based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl. “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” stars Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, a gifted bookworm who is misunderstood by her cruel parents (played by Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) and her villainous headmistress Miss Trunchbull (a nearly unrecognizable Emma Thompson).
How ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Writer-Director John Lee Hancock Invented Stephen King’s Favorite Scene
The "Saving Mr. Banks" filmmaker tells TheWrap how he won King's approval to direct the adaptation
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’
Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
The Nightingale to In Bruges: the seven films to watch on TV this week
Aisling Franciosi goes on a heart-rending quest for revenge, while Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are two hitmen in hiding
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
"Jason Patric's kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character," says Newlander in an interview tied to the film's 35th anniversary
Sony Snaps Up Rights to Star-Studded GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’
Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson and Shailene Woodley headline the cast
Angela Lansbury’s 10 Best Film and TV Roles, From ‘Gaslight’ to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (Photos)
The beloved London-born actress died Tuesday at age 96
George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
Julia Roberts also weighed in on why she thinks the genre that made her a screen star is having a resurgence
‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green Calls the Trilogy’s Unexpected Conclusion a ‘Quieter, Atmospheric Love Story’
“Halloween Ends” is here. The sequel — in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14 — concludes the trilogy that started with 2018’s “Halloween,” which wisely jettisoned most of the cumbersome backstory and mythology that had gummed up the subsequent sequels and spin-offs. Instead, it offered a version of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was dealing with the trauma of her past and ready to face her demons (personified by Michael Myers) head on. The sequel, last year’s “Halloween Kills,” was a blood bath that investigated the mob mentality that consumed the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, following Michael’s return. And now with “Halloween Ends” is completely different again – it’s something slower, more melancholic and romantic, with Laurie’s granddaughter (Andi Matichak) struggling to find peace after the carnage took away everything she loved.
‘Decision to Leave’ Film Review: Park Chan-Wook Mixes Crime Story With Love Story
The Korean director's first movie since "The Handmaiden" is gorgeous, richly dramatic and increasingly complex
Angela Lansbury Appreciation: This Titan of Stage, Film and TV Moved Generations of Fans
From her early work at MGM through Broadway stardom and "Murder, She Wrote" immortality, Lansbury stayed vibrant and creative throughout a long life
‘Interior Chinatown': Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Executive Produce and Direct Pilot for Hulu Series
Charles Yu’s “Interior Chinatown” is headed to the small screen as a 10-part series with the author acting as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot episode for Hulu. “Silicon Valley” and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jimmy O. Yang is set to...
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen Developing Film Based on Disney Theme Park Element ‘Society of Explorers and Adventures’
"Strange World" writer-director Qui Nguyen will write the script, with Reynolds producing
Marvel Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Amid Release Date Shuffle
The Mahershala Ali-fronted "Blade" reboot gets pushed nearly a year to 2024
Will Ferrell Is Ryan Reynolds’ Tap Dancing Ghost of Christmas Present in First ‘Spirited’ Trailer (Video)
Will Ferrell has long been a Christmas staple as Buddy the Elf, but this year, he’s back as a different character: a ghost. Specifically, he’s Ryan Reynolds’ Ghost of Christmas Present in the first trailer for “Spirited.”. The holiday film, set to hit theaters and Apple...
