Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star

“Halloween Ends” is here. The sequel — in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14 — concludes the trilogy that started with 2018’s “Halloween,” which wisely jettisoned most of the cumbersome backstory and mythology that had gummed up the subsequent sequels and spin-offs. Instead, it offered a version of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was dealing with the trauma of her past and ready to face her demons (personified by Michael Myers) head on. The sequel, last year’s “Halloween Kills,” was a blood bath that investigated the mob mentality that consumed the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, following Michael’s return. And now with “Halloween Ends” is completely different again – it’s something slower, more melancholic and romantic, with Laurie’s granddaughter (Andi Matichak) struggling to find peace after the carnage took away everything she loved.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO