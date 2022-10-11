ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Lower Merion School District cancels Halloween parades over safety, inclusivity concerns

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH1iI_0iTgEbxZ00

A Montgomery County school district is canceling its annual Halloween parades at its elementary schools over safety and inclusivity concerns.

The Lower Merion School District has been holding these parades for more than 50 years.

However, school administrators sent out letters to families at all six of its elementary schools last week saying the parades will not happen this year.

Some parents are upset over the decision, while others are relieved.

"They're great. They're fun and it's the anticipation... Everybody talks about the costumes that they're going to wear," said Linda Joseph, a parent in the school district.

She says she has fond memories of watching her older kids in the parades and she's upset her youngest won't have the same chance.

"I feel like it's just crossing the line and where does it end? So, next people are going to be offended by pumpkins? So we're going to take away pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns or pumpkin carving?" asked Joseph.

The district says safety is the main concern. The parades are outside and the district can't control or screen who comes to them.

"We all saw what happened outside of a football game at Roxborough High School just a couple of weeks ago," said Amy Buckman, the director of school and community relations for the district.

"So we continue to reevaluate. We continue to work with local law enforcement and county experts about what's best," she said.

Buckman says the other issue is not everyone celebrates Halloween, and those kids have had to sit in the library in the past during the parades.

"We looked at all of that and we said, 'Are the parades really that important to the students?' And the answer we came up with is not really," she said.

"There's danger in every possible venue in every possible way. So what are you going to do? Cancel everything? I don't know," said parent Rachel Gutman.

Some parents are disappointed, saying the parades are nothing more than a fun activity for the kids. Others, however, think the district made the right call.

"I think it's more inclusive that there's not a Halloween parade. I totally understand where the district is coming from in terms of the children's safety and the fact that many parents can't attend the parade," said parent Amanda Hershon.

The district says kids will still be able to dress up on Halloween. Instead of a parade, there will be fall-themed activities in the classroom.

Comments / 43

Kortesa Prokovas
5d ago

Why is it the canceling of activities always on what has been a tradition but all these new inclusive things are allowed to take place?

Reply
24
Belle40
5d ago

yes but let them choose their gender right? is that inclusive enough? so glad my children do not attend this school district

Reply
27
Michael Hyduke
5d ago

This is control, Indoctrination then of GOD. spirits, Saints, Souls,Sinners it's the enforcement of Mao and Communism. It's never all at once it's a gradual increase of heat into the boiling pot of water. The frogs die without protest. Moral of the story Font be a frog!!!

Reply(2)
14
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Lower Merion Township, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
Lower Merion Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware LIVE News

McConnells give Ursuline $1.75 million to keep growing

A Wilmington couple was surprised by thunderous cheers when dozens of Ursuline Academy Lower School students gathered to thank the couple for a $1.75 million donation. Paul and Linda McConnell’s gift will be split. The first $1.25 million will be used to create the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which will provide tuition assistance to low-income families in ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Local Life#Localevent#Roxborough High School
camdencounty.com

Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
PennLive.com

Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy