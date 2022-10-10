Monday's post-practice notes: Mark Daigneault, Jaylin Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder held a post-practice media session on Monday right before the team traveled on the road to complete their preseason with two games against the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder played their final home preseason game on Sunday in a blowout win against Israel Basketball League’s Maccabi Ra’anana.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and rookie Jaylin Williams spoke with the media. The biggest highlights from their scrums include talking about Victor Wembanyama and how the team celebrated Josh Giddey’s 20th birthday.

Here are some of the more noteworthy quotes and paraphrases from their media availability.