Toledo, OH

13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Water for Ishmael offers Toledo immigrants their first job

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For, nearly 20 years, Water for Ishmael has offered a lot of opportunities for immigrant families, and thanks to a new partnership, the school will now offer a new employment option for students. Water for Ishmael aids with learning opportunities such as English skills, access to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo DHCD announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development have announced the launch of the Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program. The City of Toledo says over a three-year-period, the program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with financial assistance for roof repair or replacement.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this. Police were called to Rogers...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Where can I vote early?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the first day of early voting and this election season, early voting will take place in a brand new location in Lucas County. Early voting for Lucas County voters will take place at the new location at 3737 West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo at Entrance C, inside the shared services building.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
beckerspayer.com

ProMedica's Paramount and McLaren St. Luke's settle lawsuit, ink contract

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke's hospital reached a settlement in a contract dispute, meaning the hospital will treat ProMedica's Paramount Health Plan members in-network, McLaren said Oct. 11. ProMedica, which owns Paramount Health Plan, said it would terminate the hospital in Maumee, Ohio, from its network in October...
MAUMEE, OH

