City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Water for Ishmael offers Toledo immigrants their first job
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For, nearly 20 years, Water for Ishmael has offered a lot of opportunities for immigrant families, and thanks to a new partnership, the school will now offer a new employment option for students. Water for Ishmael aids with learning opportunities such as English skills, access to...
Toledo DHCD announce Rooftop Repair Financial Assistance Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development have announced the launch of the Rooftops Repair Financial Assistance Program. The City of Toledo says over a three-year-period, the program will provide up to 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households in Toledo with financial assistance for roof repair or replacement.
TPS discusses safety after two Sherman Elementary students were approached by a stranger
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating an incident where two Sherman elementary students were allegedly approached by a stranger while walking home. “Two female students came back to the building after they had been dismissed and reported to the principal that an unknown man had...
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this. Police were called to Rogers...
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
McLaren St. Luke’s reaches settlement with ProMedica’s health insurance division
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke’s announced Tuesday that they have settled their outstanding lawsuit involving ProMedica’s health insurance division, Paramount. Under the terms of the settlement McLaren St. Luke’s hospital and WellCare Physicians Group providers will be in-network providers for Paramount’s Medicare Advantage health...
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Free community drive-thru dinner set for Friday at First Christian Church of BG
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Where can I vote early?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the first day of early voting and this election season, early voting will take place in a brand new location in Lucas County. Early voting for Lucas County voters will take place at the new location at 3737 West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo at Entrance C, inside the shared services building.
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
ProMedica's Paramount and McLaren St. Luke's settle lawsuit, ink contract
Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica and McLaren St. Luke's hospital reached a settlement in a contract dispute, meaning the hospital will treat ProMedica's Paramount Health Plan members in-network, McLaren said Oct. 11. ProMedica, which owns Paramount Health Plan, said it would terminate the hospital in Maumee, Ohio, from its network in October...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
