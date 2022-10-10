ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way

With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed

Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers

Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
MLB

Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL

One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Hackenberg catching on with White Sox prospects in AFL

Several Arizona Fall League players come from baseball families, including Rangers shortstop Luisangel Acuña, Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke, Astros catcher J.C. Correa, Guardians shortstop Angel Martinez, Reds shortstop Matt McLain, Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows and Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. In terms of diverse athletic genes, White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg may top them all.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad

The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MLB

Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions

LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

A's Gelof proving to be a quick learner

When Zack Gelof came out of the University of Virginia as a third-round pick in 2021, he showed he could be the kind of advanced college hitter who could move quickly by posting a .988 OPS in 36 games during his pro debut and finishing the year with a 7-for-12 statement all the way up in Triple-A.
MLB

