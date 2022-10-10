Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers are making mistake giving Joey Gallo postseason roster spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers will carry 13 position players on their NLDS roster, and it’s already been determined Joey Gallo will be one of them. Manager Dave Roberts said so after Tuesday’s action against the Colorado Rockies. Why? Not sure. Most LA fans aren’t exactly on board with...
Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way
With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed
Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields unsurprisingly defends Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Week 5 started out as bad as it possibly could have for the Chicago Bears. Going down 21-3 in a hurry and looking like it was only going to get worse, the Bears had their backs up against a wall. However, second-year quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t about to let that happen.
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres finalize roster for NLDS matchup against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB・
MLB
Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL
One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
MLB
Hackenberg catching on with White Sox prospects in AFL
Several Arizona Fall League players come from baseball families, including Rangers shortstop Luisangel Acuña, Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke, Astros catcher J.C. Correa, Guardians shortstop Angel Martinez, Reds shortstop Matt McLain, Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows and Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. In terms of diverse athletic genes, White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg may top them all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad
The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
MLB
Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
A's Gelof proving to be a quick learner
When Zack Gelof came out of the University of Virginia as a third-round pick in 2021, he showed he could be the kind of advanced college hitter who could move quickly by posting a .988 OPS in 36 games during his pro debut and finishing the year with a 7-for-12 statement all the way up in Triple-A.
MLB・
Comments / 0