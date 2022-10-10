Read full article on original website
Government Technology
State Agencies Recruiting for Leadership Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State agencies are recruiting for several key leadership positions in technology. The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is...
Government Technology
Cybersecurity Company Names Oxman to Direct U.S. SLED
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology veteran Zach Oxman has been named director of the state, local and education (SLED) market in the...
Government Technology
Washington State Modernizes Data, Expands Analytics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Public-sector organizations collect a massive amount of data, but figuring out how to harness all of it to drive decision-making, identify trends and improve government services can be a challenge. “We talk a lot about systems modernization, but we also need to modernize our data,” said...
Government Technology
The Modernization Imperative: Illinois Undertakes Enterprise HCM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the secretary and CIO of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Jennifer Ricker is modernizing large-scale systems that have tremendous impact on the state. We talked to Ricker this week at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where she outlined an ambitious agenda. "What we've been...
Government Technology
Salesforce Names New Regional VP for State, Northwest
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Salesforce has named a new regional vice president to serve California state government as well as select enterprise...
Government Technology
State CISO Panych Wins National Leadership Award
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. California’s chief information security officer, Vitaliy Panych, was honored this week with a national award for cybersecurity leadership....
Government Technology
Insider Takes: State Office CIO on IT Projects, Cloud Services
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With its longtime IT leader at the helm, one state office is poised to debut new tools to...
Government Technology
Cal State’s New CIO to Tackle Online Learning, Equity
Longtime Minnesota higher ed IT leader Ed Clark is the new chief information officer for the California State University (CSU) system, replacing Michael Berman following his recent retirement, a university announcement said. According to the university, Clark brings more than 25 years of IT management experience to the role. He...
Government Technology
Bringing in the Next Generation of IT Talent in Georgia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting younger talent into the public-sector workforce isn’t a matter of making a good sales pitch, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas told GovTech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference this week. “You’ve got to bring them in and show them,” she said.
Government Technology
New York’s First Chief Privacy Officer Works to Build State Strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a panel on Emerging Issues in State Privacy at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference Monday, NASCIO Program Director Amy Hille Glasscock noted that about half of the states currently have a chief privacy officer (CPO) among their ranks. New York recently joined that growing list.
Government Technology
Newly Signed Bills Update Health, Broadband, Security
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. California’s recent legislative session is receding in the rearview mirror but a host of laws newly signed by...
Government Technology
Application Period Open for CDT’s IT Leadership Academy
Applications are being accepted for the state’s Information Technology Leadership Academy (ITLA), a training ground for public-sector technology professionals looking to move up in management and the executive ranks. ITLA is the flagship academy of the California Department of Technology, and this year marks the 30th cohort of the...
Government Technology
Hawaii Airport Websites Join List of Those Impacted by Hackers
(TNS) — Killnet claimed responsibility for a number of cyber attacks on U.S. airport websites Monday. The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are responding to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is "possibly linked to similar incidents across the country " carried out by the-based hacker group Killnet, officials said Tuesday.
Government Technology
Opinion: Western Massachusetts Deserves Broadband Funding
(TNS) — Of the many geographic equity issues that leave Western Massachusetts at a disadvantage, the unavailability of high-speed internet rates at or near the top. In the year 2022, internet access is a necessity. Education of our children relies on it. So do everyday activities of citizens of all ages, economic levels and locales.
Government Technology
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
Government Technology
California Clearing the Way for Easy Contactless Transit Fares
Part of making transit more convenient — and more equitable — is making it easy for riders to get the discounts they are entitled to. A partnership among state agencies in California, and a local transit provider, has developed an easy-to-use app where seniors can quickly confirm their eligibility for their fare discount, and then simply tap their credit or debit card as they board the bus. The system automatically deducts the appropriate discounted fare from their account.
Government Technology
Minnesota Appoints Bree Maki as Broadband Director
Minnesota has appointed Bree Maki as the director of the state's broadband development office, the governor's office has announced. Maki, who worked on broadband issues in her capacity as senior outreach director for Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, replaces Angie Dickison in the role. “Bree Maki’s past experience working to...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania School Districts Partner for Virtual Option
(TNS) — Four of the region's school districts have collaborated to develop a new virtual instruction program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence offers students, from any district, the opportunity to learn in a synchronous manner from the comfort of their own homes.
Government Technology
Putting the Heat on California's Ability to Account for Heat-Related Deaths
Again, I’m at the Idaho Emergency Management Conference and they had a 90 minute session with Brock Long and Mike Sprayberry, both with Hagerty Consulting now and previously with FEMA and North Carolina, respectively, in the past. Here are just a few tidbits mentioned that put the accent on...
Government Technology
Could One Hospital’s New EMS App Improve Response Times?
(TNS) — Catholic Health System calls it a game changer — new technology that it believes could help save lives in Western New York in situations where seconds matter. The health system’s Mercy Hospital late last month rolled out cloud-based technology that works on smartphones and tablets and boosts communication between emergency medical services personnel and medical providers at the hospital.
