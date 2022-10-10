Part of making transit more convenient — and more equitable — is making it easy for riders to get the discounts they are entitled to. A partnership among state agencies in California, and a local transit provider, has developed an easy-to-use app where seniors can quickly confirm their eligibility for their fare discount, and then simply tap their credit or debit card as they board the bus. The system automatically deducts the appropriate discounted fare from their account.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO