FAQ: Why is Missouri's 2022 election ballot asking about a constitutional convention?
Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
Missouri Tax Cuts Up To $1,000
Following weeks of arbitration, millions of Missouri taxpayers are eligible for relief. As of January 1, 2023, the state income tax will see a decrease from 10.25 per cent to 4.95 per cent. This is thanks to legislation signed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson. (source)
Gov. Parson signs bill into law that will improve benefits for Missouri farmers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed historic legislation into law. That included the largest state income tax cut in the Show-Me State's history. Along with the tax cut, Parson signed House Bill 3 into law. The bill improves many of the benefits that Missouri farmers...
Newly Signed Bills Update Health, Broadband, Security
The Modernization Imperative: Illinois Undertakes Enterprise HCM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the secretary and CIO of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Jennifer Ricker is modernizing large-scale systems that have tremendous impact on the state. We talked to Ricker this week at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where she outlined an ambitious agenda. "What we've been...
Missouri’s governor looks to high schools and community colleges to help address labor shortage
As companies across Missouri face labor shortages, Governor Mike Parson (R) says it’s crucial to get more high school students ready to enter the workforce when they graduate from high school. Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “We’ve either got to get them trained...
Voters to decide whether Missouri National Guard should be its own state department
In Missouri, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety, but depending on how voters respond to Amendment 5 on the Nov. 8 ballot, that could change. A "yes" vote on Amendment 5 means the adjutant general, who commands the National Guard and is appointed by the governor, would become a member of the governor's cabinet.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
Cybersecurity Company Names Oxman to Direct U.S. SLED
Hawaii Airport Websites Join List of Those Impacted by Hackers
(TNS) — Killnet claimed responsibility for a number of cyber attacks on U.S. airport websites Monday. The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are responding to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is "possibly linked to similar incidents across the country " carried out by the-based hacker group Killnet, officials said Tuesday.
Bringing in the Next Generation of IT Talent in Georgia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting younger talent into the public-sector workforce isn’t a matter of making a good sales pitch, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas told GovTech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference this week. “You’ve got to bring them in and show them,” she said.
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
A potential constitutional convention in Missouri is on the ballot for the first time in 20 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On election day in 2022, voters in Missouri will have a big decision to make. For the first time in 20 years, they will decide if the state's constitution should be overhauled. If voters approve the convention, it will give those delegates the power to...
Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’
A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
Missouri election official talks impact of new voter ID law
The requirements to register to vote in Missouri haven't changed, but the ID requirements to vote on election day have changed.
Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
Insider Takes: State Office CIO on IT Projects, Cloud Services
Opinion: Western Massachusetts Deserves Broadband Funding
(TNS) — Of the many geographic equity issues that leave Western Massachusetts at a disadvantage, the unavailability of high-speed internet rates at or near the top. In the year 2022, internet access is a necessity. Education of our children relies on it. So do everyday activities of citizens of all ages, economic levels and locales.
