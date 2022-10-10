ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX 2

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
MISSOURI STATE
Aneka Duncan

Missouri Tax Cuts Up To $1,000

Following weeks of arbitration, millions of Missouri taxpayers are eligible for relief. As of January 1, 2023, the state income tax will see a decrease from 10.25 per cent to 4.95 per cent. This is thanks to legislation signed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Government Technology

Newly Signed Bills Update Health, Broadband, Security

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. California’s recent legislative session is receding in the rearview mirror but a host of laws newly signed by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

The Modernization Imperative: Illinois Undertakes Enterprise HCM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the secretary and CIO of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Jennifer Ricker is modernizing large-scale systems that have tremendous impact on the state. We talked to Ricker this week at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where she outlined an ambitious agenda. "What we've been...
ILLINOIS STATE
Government Technology

Cybersecurity Company Names Oxman to Direct U.S. SLED

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technology veteran Zach Oxman has been named director of the state, local and education (SLED) market in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Hawaii Airport Websites Join List of Those Impacted by Hackers

(TNS) — Killnet claimed responsibility for a number of cyber attacks on U.S. airport websites Monday. The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are responding to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is "possibly linked to similar incidents across the country " carried out by the-based hacker group Killnet, officials said Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
Government Technology

Bringing in the Next Generation of IT Talent in Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting younger talent into the public-sector workforce isn’t a matter of making a good sales pitch, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas told GovTech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference this week. “You’ve got to bring them in and show them,” she said.
GEORGIA STATE
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’

A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
ARKANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
Government Technology

Insider Takes: State Office CIO on IT Projects, Cloud Services

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With its longtime IT leader at the helm, one state office is poised to debut new tools to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Opinion: Western Massachusetts Deserves Broadband Funding

(TNS) — Of the many geographic equity issues that leave Western Massachusetts at a disadvantage, the unavailability of high-speed internet rates at or near the top. In the year 2022, internet access is a necessity. Education of our children relies on it. So do everyday activities of citizens of all ages, economic levels and locales.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

