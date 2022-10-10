ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation

The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.

This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Breakthrough Wind Solution Gives Commercial Property Owners Efficient New Rooftop Option to Generate Renewable Energy

Patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV. A new bladeless wind energy solution designed to integrate with building electrical systems and existing solar energy systems is helping commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Aeromine Technologies' innovative, scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building generating up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Secret solar stories revealed in new solar podcast

Secret solar stories revealed in new podcast Probably True Solar Stories is a podcast that spotlights fictional legends and heroes while educating about the solar industry. Recent advances in fast EV charging Researchers at Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee have developed a novel fast-charging battery anode material. Plus news updates from GM, Volvo and Shoals Technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
metro-magazine.com

BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC

BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform

General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
altenergymag.com

Natural Power appoints Director of People and Culture

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Kay Lejeune as Director of People and Culture. In this newly created role, Kay will be based out of the business' Horsley office near Newcastle, and will be responsible for leading the growing the HR team and shaping the organisational culture as it continues to expand globally.
BUSINESS
altenergymag.com

Danfoss Named 2022 Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency by Alliance to Save Energy

Prestigious award presented in recognition of Danfoss’ work to decarbonize through energy efficiency. The Alliance to Save Energy presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award for the company's efforts to create solutions that decarbonize through energy efficiency. Alliance President, Paula Glover, presented the award to Rick Sporrer, president of Danfoss North America, at the 30th annual Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Gala at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
altenergymag.com

AUTEL Launches Energy Storage Solutions

AUTEL (AUTEL EUROPE GmbH) launched its new energy storage solutions at eMove360° Europe 2022, for energy storage systems, commercial and industrial applications, and residential uses. "With over 10 years of R&D experience, Autel continues to deliver industry breakthroughs in core technologies such as power electronics," said Mr. Ting Cai,...
INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Lessons Learned From Installing Battery Energy Storage Into an Existing PV Array

Solar plus storage. If you are in the energy business, not just the alternative energy business, it is a term you likely hear every day. Maybe even multiple times a day. One logical target for coupling batteries with solar is hiding in plain sight: Our gigawatts of already installed PV resources. Duke Energy, one of U.S.’s largest utilities, based in North Carolina, is seeking to tap into this opportunity. Duke has installed energy storage into some of its existing PV arrays with a view to doing more in the future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrun completes successful residential virtual power plant in New England

Sunrun recently completed its first successful season running a residential Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in a wholesale capacity market, what it says is a first-of-its-kind in the country. In 2019, Sunrun won a bid into the Independent System Operator – New England (ISO-NE), the region’s grid operator and one of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Rockwell Automation Speeds Time to Market for New Industrial Automation Design, Launches FactoryTalk Design Hub

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announces the launch of FactoryTalk® Design Hub™. Industrial organizations can now transform their automation design capabilities with a more simplified, productive way to work powered by the cloud. Teams of all sizes, skillsets, and locations can work smarter through enhanced collaboration, improved lifecycle management, and on-demand access to cloud-based software. The result is increased design productivity, faster time to market, and systems that cost less to build and maintain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005225/en/ Rockwell Automation Launches FactoryTalk® Design Hub™ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
altenergymag.com

GLOBAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET TO GROW 15-FOLD BY 2030

New York, October 12, 2022 – Energy storage installations around the world are projected to reach a cumulative 411 gigawatts (or 1,194 gigawatt-hours) by the end of 2030, according to the latest forecast from research company BloombergNEF (BNEF). That is 15 times the 27GW/56GWh of storage that was online at the end of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

