Read full article on original website
Related
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Business Insider
We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
altenergymag.com
Breakthrough Wind Solution Gives Commercial Property Owners Efficient New Rooftop Option to Generate Renewable Energy
Patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV. A new bladeless wind energy solution designed to integrate with building electrical systems and existing solar energy systems is helping commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Aeromine Technologies' innovative, scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building generating up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
altenergymag.com
SolarPower Europe: 13 Solar CEOs Call on the EU Commission to Urgently Support European Solar PV Manufacturing
In an open letter, 13 CEOs of leading European solar organisations urge the European Commission to take bold action to boost investment in Europe’s solar PV industrial base, in order to reinforce the Commission’s solar deployment and energy security ambitions. In the context of critical EU solar deployment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Secret solar stories revealed in new solar podcast
Secret solar stories revealed in new podcast Probably True Solar Stories is a podcast that spotlights fictional legends and heroes while educating about the solar industry. Recent advances in fast EV charging Researchers at Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee have developed a novel fast-charging battery anode material. Plus news updates from GM, Volvo and Shoals Technologies.
metro-magazine.com
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
CNET
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
altenergymag.com
Natural Power appoints Director of People and Culture
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Kay Lejeune as Director of People and Culture. In this newly created role, Kay will be based out of the business' Horsley office near Newcastle, and will be responsible for leading the growing the HR team and shaping the organisational culture as it continues to expand globally.
altenergymag.com
Oxford Flow and KOSO Kent Introl announce global partnership, ready for alternative fuels
The relationship will combine Oxford Flow's innovative valve technology with KKI's unrivalled industry knowledge and valve heritage as the industry moves towards alternative fuels. Oxford Flow, the flow control solutions specialist, and KOSO Kent Introl (KKI), part of Nihon Koso group, are delighted to announce that the companies have entered...
altenergymag.com
Seton Hall Hosts Virtual Solar Power Platform Hackathon with Microsoft and Solar Landscape
Seton Hall has partnered with Microsoft and Solar Landscape to give students the opportunity to learn and leverage Microsoft's services to analyze existing solar power coverage and propose expansions. Registration is Free and Now Open. Teams of students from Seton Hall and beyond are invited to participate in a Solar...
altenergymag.com
Danfoss Named 2022 Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency by Alliance to Save Energy
Prestigious award presented in recognition of Danfoss’ work to decarbonize through energy efficiency. The Alliance to Save Energy presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award for the company's efforts to create solutions that decarbonize through energy efficiency. Alliance President, Paula Glover, presented the award to Rick Sporrer, president of Danfoss North America, at the 30th annual Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Gala at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 4.
altenergymag.com
AUTEL Launches Energy Storage Solutions
AUTEL (AUTEL EUROPE GmbH) launched its new energy storage solutions at eMove360° Europe 2022, for energy storage systems, commercial and industrial applications, and residential uses. "With over 10 years of R&D experience, Autel continues to deliver industry breakthroughs in core technologies such as power electronics," said Mr. Ting Cai,...
altenergymag.com
Lessons Learned From Installing Battery Energy Storage Into an Existing PV Array
Solar plus storage. If you are in the energy business, not just the alternative energy business, it is a term you likely hear every day. Maybe even multiple times a day. One logical target for coupling batteries with solar is hiding in plain sight: Our gigawatts of already installed PV resources. Duke Energy, one of U.S.’s largest utilities, based in North Carolina, is seeking to tap into this opportunity. Duke has installed energy storage into some of its existing PV arrays with a view to doing more in the future.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrun completes successful residential virtual power plant in New England
Sunrun recently completed its first successful season running a residential Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in a wholesale capacity market, what it says is a first-of-its-kind in the country. In 2019, Sunrun won a bid into the Independent System Operator – New England (ISO-NE), the region’s grid operator and one of...
Rockwell Automation Speeds Time to Market for New Industrial Automation Design, Launches FactoryTalk Design Hub
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announces the launch of FactoryTalk® Design Hub™. Industrial organizations can now transform their automation design capabilities with a more simplified, productive way to work powered by the cloud. Teams of all sizes, skillsets, and locations can work smarter through enhanced collaboration, improved lifecycle management, and on-demand access to cloud-based software. The result is increased design productivity, faster time to market, and systems that cost less to build and maintain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005225/en/ Rockwell Automation Launches FactoryTalk® Design Hub™ (Photo: Business Wire)
altenergymag.com
GLOBAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET TO GROW 15-FOLD BY 2030
New York, October 12, 2022 – Energy storage installations around the world are projected to reach a cumulative 411 gigawatts (or 1,194 gigawatt-hours) by the end of 2030, according to the latest forecast from research company BloombergNEF (BNEF). That is 15 times the 27GW/56GWh of storage that was online at the end of 2021.
Comments / 0