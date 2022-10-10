Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Explainer: These are the constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8
Kentucky voters will vote on two amendments this November that could drastically change the legislature’s power and abortion access in the state. Constitutional Amendment One will allow the legislature to call itself into a special session. Constitutional Amendment Two will put language into the Kentucky constitution prohibiting access to abortion.
linknky.com
A deep dive into HB9 and NKY’s pilot charter school
The Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved proposed regulations to charter schools in Kentucky during a meeting in late September. The approval comes as the group still finds uncertainties around House Bill 9, which modified Kentucky’s charter school law and set up a funding mechanism for charter schools. Kentucky Department...
linknky.com
The Kentucky Side: We used to swim in the Ohio. Should we again?
On this edition of The Kentucky Side with Michael Monks – LINK nky’s podcast – we explore the health of the Ohio River, our misconceptions about it, and whether it’s safe to swim in. Joining us to talk about the health of the river is Ohio...
linknky.com
Kentucky ranks second worst for electric vehicle infrastructure
As The U.S. invests heavily in electric vehicles, Kentucky is falling behind. Northern Kentucky alone only has two charging stations. One is in Hotel Covington, at 638 Madison Ave., and the other is in the Meijer parking lot in Florence, at 4990 Houston Road. In Kentucky, 0.26% of vehicles are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Two NKY dispatchers graduate from Dispatch Academy
Two Northern Kentucky dispatchers are now ready to begin dispatching law enforcement officers after having graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Regina Dyan Stokes from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport AOC and Kelsey L. Werrmann Campbell County Dispatch are the two graduates from Northern Kentucky. The dispatch academy is...
Comments / 0