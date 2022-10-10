ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Indigenous People’s Day & Columbus Day, shared federal holiday

By Eileen Buckley
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyhDY_0iTgBC3J00

Monday marks a federal holiday traditionally known as Columbus Day, but the controversy surrounding it continues.

The day commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas back in 1492. It became a federal holiday in 1937 as a way to honor his achievement and celebrate Italian-American heritage.

But criticism has grown immensely over time about Columbus and the atrocities he committed against Native Americans. Now many refer to this holiday as Indigenous People's Day.

WKBW
John Kane, Native American, host of Let’s Talk Native podcast, in Zoom interview.

“Probably less celebration of Indigenous People’s and more still countering the Columbus narrative. When we are still very much in the struggle and a struggle that begins with Columbus,” remarked John Kane, Native American, host of Let’s Talk Native podcast.

Kane tells 7 News it's difficult to celebrate Indigenous People's Day on a "shared holiday” that also honors Christopher Columbus.

WKBW
Message where Columbus Day statue once stood in Buffalo.

“One of the problems is it's still very much a shared holiday. I think it is very, very problematic that we still are very much in the throws of dealing with racism, dealing with white supremacy,” reflected Kane.

A couple of years ago, some members of the Buffalo community fought back against the Columbus statue that stood for decades at a park on the city's west side.

First, it was vandalized, then the city and the Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York agreed to take it down.

But plans continue to replace it with a bronze statue in honor of the Italian immigrant family.

“Because that was the gateway to Buffalo's largest ‘little Italy’ over 20,000 Italians came to Buffalo and they lived in what is now the Hispanic corridor before that was the Italian corridor,” explained Peter LoJacono, president, Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York.

Photo provided by Peter LoJacono.
Peter LoJacono, president, Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York.

LoJacono says while Italian-Americans in the Buffalo community continue to celebrate Columbus Day, it's not just about one man.

“For us — it is more about the fact that we celebrate Italian culture, pride and the contributions Italians have given to our country and our world and that's what it has been about more so than just the man,” LoJacono noted.

Still, Kane says they are still trying to change the “narrative" of who Columbus was to Native Americans.

“And Columbus was the first person to take a native person and say 'you need to pay tribute to me, you need to collect gold in these little thimbles and you need to remit that to me’  — essentially as a tax and if they didn't do it he committed atrocities against those people,” Kane reflected.

WKBW
The base of former Columbus statue in Buffalo.

“There are enough days in the calendar to celebrate all cultures and we know our diversity is our strength and that's what we should promote and working together,” replied LoJacono.

But the Columbus statue was never destroyed.  The Federation leader tells me they have the statue in an “undisclosed” location with plans to relocate it.  Five sites are under consideration.

WKBW
Christopher Columbus statue from Buffalo.

“There is a number one spot we are considering right now if the floor would be able to support the weight of the statue,” LoJacono noted.

The statue weighs about 1,500 pounds.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Buffalo: Great Jazz Ahead!

Congratulations to .9 Mille Collaborative for outstanding concerts that featured Orrin Evans and Gary Bartz! Congratulations are also in order for jazz pianist George Caldwell for his induction into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame this week. George has been a contributor both locally and nationally to the performance and advocacy of jazz.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
jamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: Jamestown Resident, Dorothy Valone Snitger to Celebrate 104th Birthday

Just look at the hands. It says it all. She’s ready for whatever. She’s organized. She’s up to date on “the world”. And she will be 104!. These are the hands of Dorothy Valone Snitger, a Jamestown resident and the oldest member of the Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House. Dorothy was born in Jamestown, NY, October 16th, 1918. This year was the end of World War I. Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Bears. Appropriate! Dorothy is a Red Sox fan.
JAMESTOWN, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Nightlife Spots in WNY

Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Park#Local Life#Heritage Day#Localevent#Festival#Italian American#Native Americans#Indigenous People#Indigenous People S Day
buffalorising.com

2022 6-Minute Building Stories at Silos @ Elk Street

Buildings make Buffalo. Aside from our relationship to Lake Erie, it is our building stock that defines us. Everyone has a favorite building, whether it’s the high profile Central Terminal, or a colorful cottage on the city’s West Side. We have a connection to buildings for lots of reasons. They tie us geographically to our region. Maybe we love the shapes of the windows, or the building materials, or the rooflines. Buildings speak to us. They tell their stories, no matter their condition.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?

When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy