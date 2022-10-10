Drone Analytics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural drones, increasing use of drones in defense, and new application areas like thermal detection being carried out using drones, among others. The manufacturers of drones are focusing on expanding their business to meet the increasing demand for drone analytics.

