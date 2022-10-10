Read full article on original website
Scott Lucas joins HNTB as design-build project director
Scott Lucas, PE, has joined HNTB Corporation as design-build project director and vice president, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in lead design roles on complex infrastructure projects. Lucas, who is based in the Salt Lake City office, will focus on HNTB’s growing portfolio of design-build projects in the West Region. He specializes in interchange design and highway system improvements in urban environments and mitigating potential impacts.
Port of Long Beach Joins Hydrogen Fueling Partnership
Public-private alliance ARCHES to establish statewide hydrogen hub. To advance its zero-emissions goals, the Port of Long Beach has joined the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), a public-private partnership formed to help capture newly available federal funding to assist in developing a robust renewable hydrogen market in California.
WSP USA Honored for Engineering Innovation and Environmental Impact
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, was recently recognized for its exceptional sustainability engineering, consulting and innovative design capabilities by Environmental Analyst, Environment + Energy Leader and Fast Company magazines. “We’re extremely pleased to be recognized by these prestigious organizations as a leader in quality, innovative...
Water Utilities Set the Pace in Race to Reduce Carbon Emissions
Leading utilities show how water sector could become one of the fastest to decarbonize using existing technologies at low cost. A medium-sized water utility could reduce emissions equal to 150 transatlantic flights per year. WASHINGTON, DC– More than 80 water and wastewater utilities worldwide have set net-zero and climate-neutrality targets.[1]...
Buro Happold elevates noted airport sector expert, Patti Harburg-Petrich, to lead U.S. aviation practice
October 11, 2022, the global leader in planning and implementation of aviation and airport projects, Buro Happold, has announced its U.S. practice team leader for the sector, Patti Harburg-Petrich. The closely watched move reflects Buro Happold’s deep portfolio of award-winning works in these markets and formalizes the firm’s multidisciplinary offer, integrating essential engineering and strategic consulting capabilities in a single, widely recognized firm.
HNTB names Kevin R. Collins as New York office leader
Kevin R. Collins, PE, has been named as New York office leader for HNTB Corporation. Based in the Empire State Building, Collins will lead over 300 multi-disciplinary professionals in the New York office as they serve a wide range of clients embarking upon an historic level of infrastructure improvement and expansion projects. Collins most recently led the Seattle office of HNTB.
DODGE MOMENTUM INDEX RISES IN SEPTEMBER
The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, improved 5.7% (2000=100) in September to 183.2 from the revised August reading of 173.4. The DMI is a monthly measure of the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning, shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. In September, the commercial component of the Momentum Index rose 2.9%, while the institutional component also increased, seeing a double-digit gain of 11.7%.
NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FOR HYDRAJAWS LIMITED
Hydrajaws Ltd, the world’s largest and most trusted manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, has relocated its global headquarters to Tamworth in Staffordshire. High demand for its product range has driven continuous growth in the business, now requiring additional capacity which could not be contained in its previous premises. Twenty-nine staff now occupy the new HQ in Tamworth, substantial growth from the original three employees in the 1980s.
Drone Analytics Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Drone Analytics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for agricultural drones, increasing use of drones in defense, and new application areas like thermal detection being carried out using drones, among others. The manufacturers of drones are focusing on expanding their business to meet the increasing demand for drone analytics.
Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH) Will Join Coffman Engineers
Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that structural engineering firm Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH) has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement by Nov. 1. Once the agreement is finalized, Coffman will welcome SLSH’s four owners and all six staff members to the company before the end of the year. The decision to join Coffman is part of SLSH’s ownership transition plan to provide continued support to their staff and established clients while the ownership plans for retirement.
MCKIM & CREED EXPANDS MOBILE LIDAR COLLECTION CAPABILITIES WITH THE NAVVIS VLX
McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and surveying firms in the U.S., announces its continued investment in the latest technologies by adding the NavVis VLX to its mobile LiDAR collection capabilities. The NavVis VLX is a wearable mobile survey system designed specifically for capturing survey-grade point clouds (up...
