The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) will travel to Athens, Georgia to face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) at 2:35 p.m. CST this Saturday. The Bulldogs come into the matchup as 38.5-point favorites. The Commodores hope to compete against this talented Georgia team, especially after losing to the Bulldogs in humiliating fashion last season. Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea has high praise for Kirby Smart and Georgia’s entire roster.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO