WBTV
Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
WBTV
Homicides up nearly 27% in Charlotte through 3rd quarter of 2022
'I feel very confident': Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks prepared to help turn team's season around. Just 24 hours after Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers, Steve Wilks spoke with the media for the first time as the team's new interim head coach.
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
WBTV
Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
WBTV
Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs
Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Catawba Two Kings Casino has just taken the next step that will bring sports betting much closer to people in the area. Appalachian State students' response to President Biden's loan relief plan. Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT.
WBTV
Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners
CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday.
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
WBTV
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
WBTV
Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims
Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WBTV
Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
WBTV
Savvana Sigmon: Four year reunion follow-up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I saw this woman from afar this past Saturday morning at the Pink Cupcake Walk and knew she looked familiar, but in the chaotic swirl of our environment, couldn’t mentally place her. An hour later we actually met -- not just me spotting her from afar -- and she kindly reminded me of her name: Savanna Sigmon.
Brooklyn Village construction expected to start next year
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s long-planned Brooklyn Village project may finally see action in 2023, county leaders told commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Brooklyn Village is the redevelopment of a large chunk of Second Ward in Uptown Charlotte. County commissioners expect the project to transform the area over the next decade.
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
cn2.com
Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
Iredell-Statesville Schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Lawsuits, state investigations and bankruptcy: what this all means for Pink Energy customers
CHARLOTTE — After a North Carolina-based solar company shut down unexpectedly, Channel 9 is asking what this means for its customers. Joe Baluha keeps all his solar records in a binder. He bought panels from a company called PowerHome Solar, which changed its name to Pink Energy. He said the system cost $37,000.
