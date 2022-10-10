ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark becomes a magnet for industrial jobs

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Kannapolis, NC
WBTV

Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs

Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Panthers#Insite#Charlotte Sports Today
WBTV

Running forum open conversations of the safety of runners

CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
WBTV

Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Savvana Sigmon: Four year reunion follow-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I saw this woman from afar this past Saturday morning at the Pink Cupcake Walk and knew she looked familiar, but in the chaotic swirl of our environment, couldn’t mentally place her. An hour later we actually met -- not just me spotting her from afar -- and she kindly reminded me of her name: Savanna Sigmon.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy