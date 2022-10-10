ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Assault and drug fugitive arrested

LIMA — A Lima man who has evaded law enforcement for over a year on drug and weapon charges was taken into custody Wednesday. According to a press release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquaveius Harvey, 30, a fugitive of Allen County Common Pleas Court, was arrested without incident following hours of surveillance and investigation.
Lima man found guilty in hammer attack

LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed...
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Juvenile to be tried as adult in Halpern shooting

LIMA — One of four juveniles charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Lima resident Jayden Halpern will be tried as an adult. The case of Bryanna Houston, who turns 18 later this month, was ordered by Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser to be transferred to the general division of the county’s common pleas court. Pending indictment by a grand jury, Houston will stand trial there on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Each count includes a firearm specification.
September shooting on McClellan Street being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place on September 25. The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m. at 4900 McClellan Street. Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the address, and she was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Tom Henry
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating

A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
#Drunk Driving#Sentencing#Allen Superior Court
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
Hicksville man arrested following assault with metal bat

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Hicksville Police Department says a man has been arrested after they say he attacked a man with a bat following an argument Monday evening. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. about an assault involving a man who was struck in...
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Marshall County

Two Argos residents were arrested Thursday, October 6 on several drug charges. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with K9 Diesel, assisted Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents with an investigation at a home in the 17000 block of Kenilworth Road in Argos at approximately 6 p.m. ET. The...
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 10-16-2022

Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
