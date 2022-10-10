Read full article on original website
KULR8
For The Love Of The Game: Griz TE Battles Injuries To Continue Career
Polson native Matt Rensvold has suffered thee torn ACL's in his four years at Montana. Shaun Rainey tells his story and why he continues to fight to get back on the field with his teammates.
montanaoutdoor.com
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day
Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
Flathead Beacon
Snow Ghost Express Chairlift on Track to Spin on Big Mountain
Once chairlifts start spinning at Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) on Dec. 8 for the 75th season, skiers and snowboarders will be able to grab five friends to ride the new six-pack Snow Ghost Express, where they will load the chairlift at the Base Lodge, ascend 2,200 vertical feet and unload at the top of Inspiration Ridge in seven minutes.
NBCMontana
Fire officials cancel prescribed burn near Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn planned near Whitefish on Monday was canceled due to weather conditions. Fire officials had planned the burn near the Whitefish Mountain Resort. It would've impacted over 200 acres. Now officials say the burn could happen later this year or sometime next year, but...
fvcc.edu
Nomad Meets Lincoln County Workers
Nomad's Clay Binford, left, talks with job seekers Stephen Hill, center, and Richard Hanson, Tuesday evening at the Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby. Nomad Global Communication Solutions, based in the Flathead Valley, held a job fair to determine the interest of workers in the area as the company considers opening a facility in Libby.
New Halloween attraction has come to Whitefish
This season is the debut of Halloweentime at the Clydesdale Outpost with family activities like a haunted hayride, photo booth with the Clydesdale horses, cotton candy, and much more.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.
Man accused of suspicion of trafficking fentanyl in Kalispell
A man was recently arrested in Flathead County on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl after thousands of pills were found inside a vehicle.
