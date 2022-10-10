Read full article on original website
Dave S
3d ago
Imagine That!! Wait till it's up another 2.00 by December then Lord Inslee's. 46 democraps money laundering schemes carbon tax
Erik
3d ago
Any cap and trade TAX is nothing but a money grabbing SCAM put forth by dumbocrats politicians! As stated in the article and tax that is applied to fuel is supposed to go into the road and transport fund, which dumbocrats can’t touch. If it goes into the general fund then it cannot tax fuel! Vote out Inslee, and repeal all of his taxes!
John Jc Harrington
3d ago
Call it anything you like Jay Inslee is a very expensive governor, trying very hard to remain relevant.
