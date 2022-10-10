BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO