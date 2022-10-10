Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection with double murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Marrero last month. The sheriff said Michael Harris, 33, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. Harris is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. The sheriff said...
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
wgno.com
Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case
COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
wbrz.com
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified woman in connection with theft
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation. Do you know the woman in the picture attached to this story?. ZPD would like to figure out who this person is “in relation to a theft.”. If you...
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam
BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer involved in violent crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was involved in a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night. Video from the scene shows a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit wrecked on Greenwell Springs Road, just down the street from Airline Highway, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The city's traffic incidents website says people...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
