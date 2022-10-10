ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

wgno.com

Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
COVINGTON, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
ZACHARY, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
