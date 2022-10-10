Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi looks stone-faced as he watches Mbappe net for PSG hours after ‘demanding January transfer’
LIONEL MESSI looked on stony-faced in the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG - hours after reportedly demanding to leave. Messi's smiling and contented demeanour alongside wife Antonela appeared to change dramatically with Mbappe's penalty opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Benfica. The Argentinian legend sat...
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
PSG sensationally agree to let ‘fed up’ Kylian Mbappe QUIT with relationship ‘completely broken’ but NOT to Real Madrid
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have sensationally agreed to let "fed up" star Kylian Mbappe leave, but NOT to Real Madrid, with the relationship between the two parties "completely broken", according to reports. The Frenchman, 23, came close to leaving the Parisians in the summer on a free transfer until he snubbed Real...
Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement
PSG are reportedly keen on selling Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, and making a move for Mohamed Salah in return.
Jurgen Klopp rules out Liverpool’s title hopes after Arsenal loss as pundits blame Sadio Mane transfer exit for woes
LIVERPOOL legends John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp agree with Jurgen Klopp that the Reds are already out of the title race after just two months of the season. And former Reds midfielder Redknapp has suggested the "strange" summer sale of Sadio Mane has been a big factor in their stuttering start to the campaign.
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison
Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit
Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
