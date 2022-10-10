ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Daily Mail

Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison

Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy