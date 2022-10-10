Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Colors changing in Elko's warm, dry autumn weather
ELKO – Above normal temperatures and bone-dry weather haven’t stopped leaves from changing color in northeastern Nevada. Elko officially made it down below the freezing mark on Wednesday when the mercury hit 31. That’s more than a month later than the average first frost. High temperatures this...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko. (2) updates to this series since Updated 37 min ago.
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team has an opportunity to increase its playoff positioning. The Spartans (5-2 overall, 2-1 in league) can separate themselves from the bottom of the league and bury Lowry (4-2 overall, 0-2 in league), at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca. After a 4-0...
Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33
I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Jurors view evidence in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second day of Justin Mullis’ trial in Elko District Court. On Thursday morning, jurors watched as law enforcement unsealed 11 paper bags of evidence...
Meet the candidates: Matt McCarty, Elko County School Board District 3
My name is Matt McCarty and I am running for the Elko County School Board, District 3. In August of 2021, I submitted a letter of interest to be appointed to the Elko County School Board because l felt that I could help our community. In late October of that year, I was appointed. In the year since, I have learned more about how the District operates by visiting with District staff members, asking questions, and listening attentively. I have learned more about how best to represent the residents of Elko County by visiting with our neighbors across the County and what I have heard is very positive.
Elko School District facility assessment nears completion, survey now available
ELKO — MGT Consulting Group is in the final stage of gathering public input before finalizing a master facility assessment report for Elko County School District. The group held in-person feedback sessions during the week of Sept. 19, and will now allow those who were unable to attend to provide feedback through an online survey. This survey will contain the same questions asked in the in-person community meetings.
Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18. Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Hospital staff wears pink for awareness
Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital wore pink last week to mark the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, NNRH is offering discounted pricing on screening mammograms for women ages 40 and above. “We know that mammograms save lives,” said Becky Jones, the hospital’s chief nursing officer....
Young Life regrouping for the future
ELKO — Young Life Elko/Spring Creek held a “Celebration for the Past, Present and Future of Young Life” in the local area on Sept. 29. Young Life is a worldwide nondenominational Christian outreach to teens providing hope, acceptance and faith. Trained and screened adult Leaders reach out to teens and walk alongside them during those difficult years in middle and high school.
Railroaders roll past Braves, 62-40
CARLIN — On Friday, the Carlin football team remained unbeaten in league play of the Division 1A East with a 62-40 home victory over Owyhee. The Railroaders improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in conference, the Braves dropping to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in league. In the...
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
