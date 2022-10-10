Read full article on original website
This postseason may be Justin Verlander’s last hurrah in Houston
No trade in Astros history has been more fruitful than the Justin Verlander deal. Intended to put what looked like a contender over the top, Verlander did exactly that in what was perhaps the Astros’ most pivotal game of 2017. Game 6 of the American League Championship Series was...
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Will Houston Astros lose Joe Espada to White Sox or Marlins?
HOUSTON — It may be a scheduled off day in Houston during the American League Division series matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, but there is still plenty happening inside the Houston clubhouse. As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is...
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1
HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
‘WHO IS YORDADDY?’ Social media reacts to Astros win in Game 1 of the ALDS
HOUSTON – The Astros trailed for the entire game, but in the KPRC 2 newsroom, we remained glued to our TVs. We knew, along with many in Houston, that magic happens at Minute Maid Park. Down still in the 9th inning, the tide turned. Two players got on base....
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
Luis Castillo tries to even ALDS for Mariners vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners’ trade deadline acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo was executed with moments like this in mind. Seattle, after
Tigers’ winter roster decisions: Who’s back? Who’s on the bubble? Who’s out?
Drew Hutchison’s exit from the Detroit Tigers’ roster happened so fast that we didn’t even have a chance to include him on the “really vulnerable” list for this offseason. The Tigers designated him for assignment this week to clear a spot for another waiver claim.
Does José Urquidy still have a Seattle Mariner problem?
The Astros' postseason roster is finally out, and, to mild surprise, José Urquidy was actually on it. I write mild surprise as I thought the will of Dusty Baker would edge James Click in carrying one of either Will Smith or Phil Maton (due to injury?) as the designated left-handed specialist. But, in a bit of a surprise twist, Houston instead opted to have both Luis Garcia and Urquidy on the ALDS roster.
Taking Stock - Miguel Ullola
When it came to pure bat missing ability, there were few young pitchers as successful as the Astros’ Miguel Ullola in 2022. Making his full season debut at Low-A Fayetteville, the 6’1” righty racked up 120 strikeouts in just 72 total innings, good for an eye-popping 38.3% K rate- a figure that topped the leaderboard for Carolina League pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched by over five percent. Even when the competition was able to make contact against him, it was infrequently meaningful, with just 39 hits and 3 home runs on his season ledger.
Newest Yordan Breaking T Shirts
Surely one of the greatest hits in Astros history. It will be remembered as long as the Astros are still playing baseball. Presenting, The Walk-Off By Yordan Alvarez and Yordan Called Game,. Get these unique Yordan Alvarez Breaking T t-shirts while they are still available. As a gift, to wear,...
Astros Crawfish Boil: October 12th, 2022
You can’t have any bigger of a momentum shift than Yordan Alvarez’s 9th-inning, 2-out, 3-run homer last night (Astros.com) You can watch all the highlights here, but I recommend just skipping straight to the end (MLB Video) Dusty Baker and I agree that was one of the best...
Yordan Alvarez’ walk-off vs. Mariners draws eye-opening take from Dusty Baker
The Houston Astros erased a 7-3 deficit against the Seattle Mariners to win Game 1 of their American League Division Series, 8-7. Yordan Alvarez sent the fans home happy, hitting a 438-foot, three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. As impressed as everyone was watching the talented youngster win the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker held this moment in incredibly high regard.
Oops! All Astros: J.P. France & Rafael Ramirez
J.P. France & Rafael Ramirez are the 31st chapter of our 158-part offseason series. J.P. France is a six-foot, 216 lb. right-handed pitcher from New Orleans, LA. Born on April 4, 1995, he was an Astros 14th-round choice in 2018 out of Mississippi State, 432nd overall. Doug DeCinces (41.7 WAR) & Kent Hrbek (38.6 WAR) lead the seven major leaguers who have made the bigs after being chosen 432nd. France signed with the Astros for a $1,000 bonus and reported to the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Short-Season-A NYPL. He would move on to the Middle-A Quad Cities River Bandits later in the year.
Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign
The Houston Rockets made several roster changes one week before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
