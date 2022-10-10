ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Day Center Recognized By State Representative For Service To People Experiencing Homelessness

 3 days ago
State Representative Regina Goodwin presented a citation from her office to the Tulsa Day Center, recognizing it for all of the positive work it does.

"The work of the Tulsa Day Center should be acknowledged on World Homeless Day as well as every day that their work helps another person overcome their personal struggles," State Rep. Regina Goodwin said.

The Tulsa Day Center's mission is to "serve those who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness."

Executive Director Mack Haltom said the Day Center is a housing-focused shelter, meaning it specifically works to help people get off the streets and into their own places.

"When someone becomes homeless you don’t just lose your home, you lose just about everything. Sometimes where you’re at, so we are here to encourage to overcome those barriers," Haltom said.

The Day Center offers rapid rehousing services, an emergency shelter, medical assistance, and legal aid.

It said last year, it helped 577 people find new homes, and 92-percent of them were still in those homes a year later.

Haltom said people shouldn't be defined by being homeless.

"We make a daily impact for folks experiencing homelessness in our city. We have anywhere from 150-300 people come in daily for services," Haltom said.

The Day Center says a good way to help is by volunteering.

You can find more information about the Day Center by clicking here.

