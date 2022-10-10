ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hulu raises subscription price, Disney+ to follow soon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSBRw_0iTg2Azv00

(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t noticed already, Hulu subscription costs have risen, effective Monday, Oct. 10, following an August announcement from parent company Disney that price hikes were coming before the end of the year.

Following Hulu and ESPN+, which saw a price hike in August , Disney+ subscription plans will become more expensive in less than two months.

These price increases follow other streaming and subscription-based services that have been raising their costs throughout the year.

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

Disney executives previously announced their subscription bump as the company prepares to roll out an ad-supported Disney+ plan that it unveiled earlier this year . The ad-supported plan will be available starting on Dec. 8, the same day the prices of other Disney streaming platforms will increase.

According to an August release , Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month, the current monthly price of the standard no-ad Disney+ plan. If you prefer your Disney+ without ads, that plan will cost $10.99 a month starting in early December, or $109.99 annually.

On Dec. 8, Disney+ and Hulu bundle plans will also see a price hike. Here’s how they’ll change:

Plan New Price (monthly)
Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) $9.99
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads)
$12.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers)
$14.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $19.99
Disney+, Hulu (with live TV), ESPN+ (all with ads) $69.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads and live TV), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers) $74.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with live TV and no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $82.99

Disney hasn’t announced if the cost for student discounted plans will change.

Following its August price increase, ESPN+ now costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually for the plan with ads, $74.99 per event for UFC PPV, and $124.98 annually for the PPV package.

Hulu now costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually with ads, and $14.99 a month without ads.

This isn’t the first price hike we’ve seen to streaming services this year. In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped , impacting streaming through its platform. Netflix raised its monthly costs in January, with prices rising by about $1 to $2, depending on the plan.

Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving

Netflix will add a lower-priced, ad-supported plan soon but an official date hasn’t yet been announced. Disney+ was largely the last ad-free platform – in addition to ESPN+ and Hulu, Peacock already offered an ad-supported plan. While Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, it does have promotions for its own content.

Subscription price hikes aren’t limited to streaming services, either. Next week, Sam’s Club will raise its membership fee for the first time in nearly a decade. In March, Costco CFO Richard Galanti discussed the possibility of a membership hike in the near future, “especially in light of companies like Amazon and Netflix raising their fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash

The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Staples#S Club#Business Industry#Linus Business#Social Security Cola#Rr
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway District Plan bringing new additions to W. 8th St.

New additions are coming to West 8th Street after Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a motion that they said will beautify the area. Businesses along West 8th Street are optimistic about the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan that they hope will slow people down and give them the chance to see more of what their businesses […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Roll-over vehicle accident leads to DUI arrest in Chautauqua Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was arrested after a roll-over vehicle accident. According to a police report, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Beech Hill Road for a reported motor vehicle accident at 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 5. Upon arrival, patrols and EMS crews located a vehicle rolled over in the roadway. EMS assisted the driver […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Local leaders gather for Great Lakes Commission 2022 meeting

At the Great Lakes Commission meeting on Wednesday, several local leaders gathered at one Bayfront hotel. The Great Lakes Commission was created to advance the economic and environmental health of the five lakes. Each year, stakeholders meet to discuss their progress, voice concerns and talk about solutions. Several leaders, including State Representative Pat Harkins, attended […]
POLITICS
YourErie

City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects

Erie City Council unveiled a proposed $60 million project to transform five areas in the city. They met on Tuesday to strategize their next move, and several properties were a talking point for the city council. They hope that they can reinvest in Erie and improve communities, following the cleanup. Erie City Council discussed plans […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC hosting veterans hiring event

A job fair, specifically for those who serve our country, is taking place this afternoon. UPMC is hosting its Pathways for Veterans hiring event Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are getting the opportunity to build their resumes, speak with employers and take part in on site interviews. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YourErie

Erie fire crews respond to multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road

The Erie Fire Department responded to a multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road on Tuesday. Crews responded to that fire in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one of the units and heavy smoke coming from the other. The fire […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy