Animals

New photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s pony, Emma, released

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late Queen Elizabeth’s pony, Emma, which gained worldwide attention after being seen at the monarch’s funeral.

In a post on social media, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the fell pony, saying, “For the past 15 years, the Queen regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle.”

Emma became well-known after she made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Photos from Windsor Palace show Emma standing alongside corgis Muick and Sandy waiting for the monarch to arrive.

The Queen’s groom, Terry Pendry, who stood alongside Emma in the photos from the funeral, described Emma as a “wonderful servant to her Majesty” and one of the Queen’s favorite-ever horses, BBC reported.

The Palace said in its Instagram post: “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

Emma, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, was born in 1996, Sky News reported.

Queen Elizabeth bought the pony in 2004, and Emma went on to have a successful competition career, being named Cuddy Supreme Champion at the Devon County Show in June 2006, The Independent reported. Emma retired in December 2007.

The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
