ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

By JAMES ANDERSON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9mPI_0iTg0rRO00

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.

The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms.

Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out" by mail on Oct. 17.

Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state's county clerks association, who is a staunch advocate of Colorado's all-mail voting system.

Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were mailed Sept. 27. The error happened after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.

That Department of Revenue driver's license list includes residents issued special licenses for people who are not U.S. citizens. But it didn't include formatting information that normally would have allowed the Department of State to eliminate those names before the mailers went out, Griswold’s office said Monday.

The incident is under investigation, it said. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.

Colorado is among at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver's licenses to non-U.S. citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver's license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Griswold’s office said it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.

It is sending notices to the roughly 30,000 people who aren’t citizens but who mistakenly received the postcards. And it is applying several efforts to prevent or reject anyone not eligible to vote from registering, including comparing Social Security Numbers required for each application, on a daily basis. County clerks also will refer suspect cases to local district attorneys for review.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.

“It should show, first of all, that mistakes can happen, but secondly that there are checks in place to make sure mistakes don’t result in disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It's not good this happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not some conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.”

Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of noncitizens attempting to register in the U.S. because the consequences are so severe — up to and including deportation.

The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging registrations. Some 33 states and the District of Colombia belong to the group. Under its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a mailing to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.

The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, specify that residents must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but are not a registration form.

___

This story has been corrected to show the postcards were mailed Sept. 27, not Sept. 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state's Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup...
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
VERMONT STATE
960 The Ref

Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
960 The Ref

EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
LOUISIANA STATE
wvpublic.org

Mon Power Asks PSC To Increase Rates By $184 Million In January

Mon Power customers could see their bills go up on Jan. 1. Mon Power has asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to recover nearly $184 million from its customers. That accounts for the sharply higher cost of coal and natural gas, as well as power purchased from the regional grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
abc27.com

Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#State Senate#Voting Rights#Deportation#Democratic#Republican Party#Department Of Revenu
960 The Ref

Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout

GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
GREENVILLE, MS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy