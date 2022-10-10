Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
‘See’: Watch Maghra Kane & Queen Kane Embrace in the Series’ Final Episode (VIDEO)
We are in the final season of the Apple TV+ original series , starring Jason Momoa, and in the last episode of the show, “I See You,” co-stars Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks have a heartfelt moment as sisters. Maghra Kane and the mad Queen Kane embrace each other after a tumultuous couple of seasons between the two, but it is only Maghra who speaks and the Queen that reacts.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Wilson Cruz & EP Tease Season 5’s ‘Fun Quest’ & ‘Different Kind of Stakes’ (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Discovery has always been fun, but it sounds like Season 5 could be a tad lighter than the Paramount+ drama has been in the past. Series star Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Hugh Culber) and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease the upcoming fifth season — which they’ve been filming since June — and share their excitement over finally getting to share a look at it with the fans. (The trailer debuted as part of the Star Trek Universe NYCC panel.)
‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ Cast Talk MK Universe, Being Fans of the Games & More (VIDEO)
Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It has a lengthy, genre-defining legacy that’s withstood the test of time in several mediums. Actors Courtenay Taylor and Ron Yuan, who voice Kira and Sub-Zero, respectively, in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film, understand this. Taylor (widely known for voicing Jack in Mass Effect and Ada Wong in Resident Evil) is no stranger to joining a well-respected franchise. The same goes for Yuan, who has been in a slew of television and film throughout the years and recently joined the MK Universe in full as the new Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11.
‘The Abandons’: Kurt Sutter Western Gets Series Order at Netflix
Everyone’s jumping onto the Yellowstone Western train. Netflix has given Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons a series order. The action drama will be a 10-episode season with Sutter serving as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner. Netflix announced the project was in development in November 2021. The Abandons will be set in 1850s Oregon.
Dwayne Johnson teases another superhero return in 'Black Adam'
Did Dwayne Johnson just reveal a "Black Adam" spoiler?. Johnson stars as the villain in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, but teased another possible big name.
‘Perfect Harmony’: James Denton on Singing & Working With His Son in Hallmark Movie
It’s another onscreen reunion for James Denton (who starred with his Desperate Housewives costar Teri Hatcher in 2021’s A Kiss Before Christmas) in a Hallmark movie in the October 16 Perfect Harmony: with his son, Sheppard Denton! The two previously starred in 2016’s For Love & Honor together.
‘Percy Jackson’: Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy & Adam Copeland Cast in Series
The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ is expanding its cast with the additions of Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy. They join the previously announced series regulars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and recurring guest stars Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Megan Mullally (Alecto a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds).
‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in the Works With Martin Scorsese Directing
Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on Gangs of New York with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce the series and direct the first two episodes. This project is different than the Gangs of New York series that Scorsese was previously attached to in 2013. Deadline reported this exclusive with the following information: “Details about the drama, from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), are sketchy but I hear this is a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.”
'Halloween Ends' gives the knife one last turn in the latest Michael Myers trilogy
Forty-four years, 13 movies and innumerable corpses later, it sounds naïve to think "Halloween Ends" will really mark the end of anything, but like the holiday for which it's named, it's fun to pretend. The producers do seek to bring finality to this latest trilogy featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, although that turns out to be the only original idea they conjure in an odd, tedious film.
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Love of Comic Books (VIDEO)
Utkarsh Ambudkar may be best known for making fans laugh each week when they tune in to CBS‘s hit comedy Ghosts, but the actor is just as much a fan of things himself. In the latest edition of TV Insider’s video series Cornered, Ambudkar, who plays living Woodstone resident Jay, opens up about what job he’d be doing if he wasn’t acting, his favorite activities, and much more. Sitting down for this chat during San Diego Comic-Con, Ambudkar is in full fandom mode as he shares his answers.
