Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Novak Brothers Development Breaks Ground on 301-Unit Rise510 Apartment Community Inside of Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TX - Novak Brothers Development announces breaking ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas. Construction begins this week on Rise510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out

A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One Of Austin’s Best-Kept Secret Hangouts: Rye Bar

Weekend Two of Austin City Limits is fast approaching, and Rye Bar is a great place to hang out before or after the festival!. Christopher San Andres, Lead Bartender of Rye Bar joined Studio 512 to tell us more and show us some special cocktails. Rye Bar is The Lobbyist’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
tribeza.com

LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character

When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
AUSTIN, TX
