Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
multifamilybiz.com
Novak Brothers Development Breaks Ground on 301-Unit Rise510 Apartment Community Inside of Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, TX - Novak Brothers Development announces breaking ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas. Construction begins this week on Rise510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities...
fox7austin.com
Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out
A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
KXAN
One Of Austin’s Best-Kept Secret Hangouts: Rye Bar
Weekend Two of Austin City Limits is fast approaching, and Rye Bar is a great place to hang out before or after the festival!. Christopher San Andres, Lead Bartender of Rye Bar joined Studio 512 to tell us more and show us some special cocktails. Rye Bar is The Lobbyist’s...
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
Westlake Dermatology celebrates 20th anniversary in October
A Westlake Dermatology clinic in downtown Austin is seen. The business recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Westlake Dermatology celebrated their 20th anniversary Oct. 7. The business opened its first location on Bee Caves Road in 2002. The clinic has a team of doctors who specialize in...
FirstLight Home Care to provide in-home health services in North Austin
FirstLight Home Care of North Austin provides home care services for seniors; people recovering from illness, injury or surgery; adults with disabilities; veterans; busy families; and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. (Courtesy Fotolia) FirstLight Home Care of North Austin is now open in Austin...
Oilcan Harry’s finds temporary space before move into new downtown tower
Oilcan Harry’s is setting up a temporary home just a few doors down from its original location. The future of the business, a fixture in Austin's gay community and larger nightlife scene, has been a major topic of interest since plans emerged earlier this year to redevelop a portion of Fourth Street in downtown.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
tribeza.com
LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character
When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
