ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
POTUS
CBS New York

NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy