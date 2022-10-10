ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

iheart.com

Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Two are dead and a third was released from the hospital late Thursday morning. The two fallen officers have been identified as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte,...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday night news update

In this update, police say two men died from gunshot wounds early this morning on the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, there were major school bus disruptions for some Agawam and West Springfield Students this morning, and the FDA has given emergency use authorization to updated COVID boosters for kids as young as five. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Police#New Iphone#Ne Springfield#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police discuss dangers of responding to domestic violence calls

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of two police officers in Bristol, CT on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the police community and for the Springfield Police Department, it hits close to home following the death of one of their own officers, Kevin Ambrose, 10 years ago. He was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic dispute.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Vigil held for Bristol, Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was an emotional day for the community of Bristol, with many rallying around the police department all day long. Many people gathered for a vigil held Thursday night to pay their respects to these fallen officers. “I’ve been in Bristol pretty much my whole life it’s...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A double murder early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard section remains under investigation. The scene unfolded on Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday when officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that two men were found shot. One died at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries there. None of the victim’s identities have been released yet.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Media Leaders

Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide. Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard. Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

