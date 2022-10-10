SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A double murder early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard section remains under investigation. The scene unfolded on Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday when officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that two men were found shot. One died at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries there. None of the victim’s identities have been released yet.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO