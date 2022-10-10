Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
iheart.com
Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash
A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found...
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Two are dead and a third was released from the hospital late Thursday morning. The two fallen officers have been identified as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, police say two men died from gunshot wounds early this morning on the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, there were major school bus disruptions for some Agawam and West Springfield Students this morning, and the FDA has given emergency use authorization to updated COVID boosters for kids as young as five. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were major school bus disruptions in two local communities Wednesday morning after more than half a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from a school bus lot in Agawam. Now, parents and local leaders are asking for more to be done. Agawam Police told Western Mass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 teenagers struck by car in Springfield, 1 seriously injured
A pair of teenagers were struck by a car in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, adding that one of the teens was seriously injured. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of two teenagers stuck by a car...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police discuss dangers of responding to domestic violence calls
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of two police officers in Bristol, CT on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the police community and for the Springfield Police Department, it hits close to home following the death of one of their own officers, Kevin Ambrose, 10 years ago. He was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic dispute.
westernmassnews.com
Agawam city councilor calls for more action after latest catalytic converter thefts
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
westernmassnews.com
Vigil held for Bristol, Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty
BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was an emotional day for the community of Bristol, with many rallying around the police department all day long. Many people gathered for a vigil held Thursday night to pay their respects to these fallen officers. “I’ve been in Bristol pretty much my whole life it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
GoFundMe raises money for family of Chicopee man killed by car doing 70
A GoFundMe is raising money for the “soulmate” of a Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street on Saturday to help her “during these unthinkable times.”. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A double murder early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard section remains under investigation. The scene unfolded on Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday when officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that two men were found shot. One died at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries there. None of the victim’s identities have been released yet.
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
Illegal firearm, crack-cocaine seized in Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested following a search of an apartment of Fort Pleasant Avenue Wednesday morning.
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
westernmassnews.com
Media Leaders
Officials at the scene told us that it was a wind-fueled fire. Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide. Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard. Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses. Updated: 2 hours ago. There were major...
Comments / 2