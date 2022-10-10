Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
therealdeal.com
Site of Houston’s ‘Disco Kroger’ set for $68M mid-rise
Plans for the former site of the “Disco Kroger” — once arguably the most famous grocery store in Houston — have been finalized. Georgia-based developer Southeastern plans to turn the site of the former 24-hour Kroger — which for nearly 40 years was frequented mostly by late-night and early-morning shoppers leaving nearby Montrose neighborhood LGBTQ bars and clubs when they closed for the night — into a seven-story $68 million mid-rise apartment complex, with two parking garages.
therealdeal.com
Movers: CBRE names new Sr. VP for Dallas, plus more
➤ CBRE has hired James Stein as a senior vice president on its Advisory and Transaction Services team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. His responsibilities will include representing tenants in leasing, acquisitions, and dispositions, as well as providing consulting services to office occupiers. The firm moved its headquarters to Dallas-Fort...
therealdeal.com
Scion of Houston’s ‘House of Ho’ moving to eXp Realty
Reality television star and Houston real estate and banking scion Washington Ho is going national. A couple of months after adding his company, The Real Estate Team, to Houston-based Camelot Realty and inking a deal with Realty.com, Ho is joining eXp Realty. A break-out star from HBO Max’s “House of...
therealdeal.com
Houston master planner aims to make waves with surf lagoon
McCord Development is going new wave with the latest amenity at its Generation Park development. Southern California-based Beach Street Development is set to begin construction on a 6-acre, man-made surf lagoon at the master-planned project in early 2023 with an expected opening date in fall 2024. The tubular project is part of the 4,200-acre master-planned community Generation Park in the northeast outskirts of Houston’s city limits— not far from Lake Houston.
therealdeal.com
Dallas OKs zoning changes to protect Elm Thicket
The Dallas City Council just pushed through several hardline zoning changes to preserve one of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods. The controversial vote aims to protect the long-term residents from displacement by gentrification, the Dallas Morning News reports. The zoning changes approved by the City Council include height restrictions for new homes — reduced from 30 feet to a maximum of 25 feet — and a 40 percent limit on lot coverage, which is 5 percent below the city’s average.
therealdeal.com
Austin scrap yard moves closer to sprouting condos
A south Austin scrap yard is one city council vote away from becoming a 33-condominium neighborhood. In a city facing an acute housing shortage, the zoning and platting commission of the Lone Star State’s capital city signed off on a zoning change that will allow multifamily units to be developed at a scrap yard off South Congress Ave.
therealdeal.com
The Woodlands’ Gordy Bunch buys new HQ for growing firm
TWFG — formerly known as The Woodlands Financial Group — will be moving into Parkwood II, a five-story, 101,000-square-foot office building at 10055 Grogans Mill Road in Spring, TX, north of Houston’s city limits. JLL facilitated the sale of to Bunch for an undisclosed amount, the Houston...
therealdeal.com
PayPal is moving into The Domain
PayPal Holdings will consolidate its Austin operations into one office by spring 2023, moving 500 workers into the top two floors of the newly built Domain Tower 2. The electronic-payments giant first signaled its plans in July, eying the 23rd and 24th floors of the building, the Austin Business Journal reports. Now, the company says it has inked a 10-year lease in the building, developed by Stonelake Capital Partners.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan rents drop again — but not for luxury buildings
Through much of 2022, spiking rents broke records in New York and helped push inflation to a 40-year high this summer. But tenants, overall, were able to keep up. Many still had pandemic savings and their wages had risen in tandem with rents, according to Real Page data from July.
therealdeal.com
Korean firm in talks to buy Cipriani hotel in South Street Seaport
A South Street Seaport hotel run by the Cipriani family may soon have a new owner in Sono Hospitality, a South Korean operator with eyes on the U.S. market. Talks between Sono and members of the Ghassemieh family, who own the 66-key Mr. C Seaport, are in early stages, an individual familiar with the hotel’s operations confirmed to The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
Developer faces lawsuit over $655M Fort Worth project
A Fort Worth developer is accused of cheating his investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and allegedly stealing at least $1 million. Foo Tiang Meng Dirk Robert — president of Fort Worth-based Serene Country Homes and colloquially known as “Dirk Foo” — is facing a lawsuit over a $655 million residential project that was meant to be built into a 2385-unit community in Fort Worth called Sendera Ranch. The suit claims that Foo breached his fiduciary duty on the project by failing to disperse over $44.6 million to beneficiaries and illegally keeping more than $1 million for himself.
therealdeal.com
Chartres acquires Theater District hotel for $50M
Chartres Lodging is giving new life to its New York City hotel portfolio. The San Francisco-based investment group paid $49.5 million to acquire the Muse Hotel at 130 West 46th Street, according to property records reported by the Commercial Observer. The seller was investment firm Barings, who acquired the 200-room hotel it in 2006.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
UPDATED, Oct. 12, 2022, 11 a.m.: Unlike a certain baseball team from Queens, the Brooklyn luxury market bounced back to life in the first week of October, busting out of a slump it had endured through September. Eighteen homes asking $2 million or more — nine townhouses, eight condos and...
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
therealdeal.com
North Texas homebuilders pull back as demand slips
Dallas-Fort Worth housing starts just fell off a cliff. Dropping demand has sent home starts around Dallas-Fort Worth into a free fall. Builders began construction on 9,603 homes during the third quarter — a 34 percent plunge from 14,549 starts in the same period of 2021, according to the Dallas Business Journal.
therealdeal.com
“Definitely not robust:” Suburban Chicago’s office market driven by contraction
Landlords are feeling the effects of shrinkage in suburban Chicago. Some of the market’s biggest leases in the third quarter marked contractions for tenants, and brokers expect more are on deck. Deluxe Corporation’s 12-year lease of 46,000 square feet at the Integrus Realty Group-owned building at 5450 North Cumberland...
therealdeal.com
Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house
Filmmaker and funnyman Adam Sandler has added to his real estate holdings by paying $4.1 million for a midcentury rambler in Pacific Palisades. Sandler bought the 1,840-square-foot ranch house at 15415 Albright Street, Dirt.com reported. The three-bedroom, two-bath house was built in 1947 and has been remodeled, with an updated...
therealdeal.com
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
therealdeal.com
Hard Landing: Startup’s former employees allege cost-cutting play
Furnished-apartment rental company Landing is running into some turbulence. The Alabama-based startup laid off 110 employees last week, according to a LinkedIn post by CEO Bill Smith. As reported by Insider, Smith said the move was part of a strategy for “success and long-term growth,” for which former employees told the outlet the company appeared to be filling the staffing gap with employees in Mexico.
therealdeal.com
Soho landlord sues Audrey Gelman, The Wing for $1.7M in rent
Six weeks after the all-female co-working space The Wing closed its doors, one of its New York City landlords has come knocking for rent. Matthew and Howard Baden, who own and lease 52 Mercer Street — a 60,000-square-foot, cast-iron building in Soho where The Wing occupied two floors and 20,000 square feet — are suing for $1.7 million in rent arrears.
