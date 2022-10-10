A Fort Worth developer is accused of cheating his investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and allegedly stealing at least $1 million. Foo Tiang Meng Dirk Robert — president of Fort Worth-based Serene Country Homes and colloquially known as “Dirk Foo” — is facing a lawsuit over a $655 million residential project that was meant to be built into a 2385-unit community in Fort Worth called Sendera Ranch. The suit claims that Foo breached his fiduciary duty on the project by failing to disperse over $44.6 million to beneficiaries and illegally keeping more than $1 million for himself.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO