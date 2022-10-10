ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools receives donation from Giant Food stores to support districts meal programs

By Latrice Hill
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Enoch Pratt Free Library social workers have huge impact on Baltimore lives

An Enoch Pratt Free Library patron was in urgent need of temporary disability aid, and social worker Falkner Discher became an avenue to success. That patron soon became the latest Baltimorean to gain relief from the library system’s “Social Worker in the Library” program. Discher a 29-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Baltimore County, MD
Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Society
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

Beth Tfiloh offers all the benefits of other private schools, such as a rigorous academic program, athletics, creative arts, and clubs and committees. As a Jewish day school, its unique environment is imbued with the lifelong values, wisdom, integrity, compassion, the warmth of Jewish traditions, and respect and joy — the foundational elements of a BT education.
PIKESVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Youth Program#Giant Food Stores#Charity#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Giant Food#Bcps Superintendent
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
realtormarney.com

Rodgers Forge Fall Festival 2022

The Rodgers Forge Community Association is hosting a Fall Festival at Dumbarton Middle School on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2:30-6:30pm. The Rodgers Forge Fall Festival will showcase face painting, s’mores, music, Rita’s Ice, pit beef and turkey, as well as a BYOP (Bring your own pumpkin) painting station and BYOC (Bring your own clothes) scarecrow making station.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy