Baltimore County Public Schools receives donation from Giant Food stores to support districts meal programs

baltimorefishbowl.com
Enoch Pratt Free Library social workers have huge impact on Baltimore lives
An Enoch Pratt Free Library patron was in urgent need of temporary disability aid, and social worker Falkner Discher became an avenue to success. That patron soon became the latest Baltimorean to gain relief from the library system’s “Social Worker in the Library” program. Discher a 29-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
School on a snow day? More than half of Md. school districts planning for virtual learning
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than half of Maryland’s 24 public school districts are planning for the possibility of virtual learning on snow days this winter. While some bemoan the loss of childhood joy associated with a snowy day off from school, others say switching to virtual learning in the event of inclement weather will preserve summer days in June.
baltimoremagazine.com
Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III Creates Black-Owned Food Systems to Reduce Food Insecurity
On the morning of his last day as senior pastor of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in North Baltimore, the Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III gave a rousing sermon, and then followed his congregation to the market set up outside called “Soil to Sanctuary,” which he considers part of his ongoing ministry.
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Baltimore County schools taking action after incidents of bullying and violence
Williams also said additional support staff is being used at schools all over the county since the start of the year and he's noticed a difference.
weaa.org
Baltimore school employee fired, accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student
Zainab Chaudry, Spokeswoman and Maryland Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations joins Gabe Ortis for the discussion. (Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is out of a job due to their alleged involvement in an attack on an Afghan student. The Maryland Chapter of the Council...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Program Spotlight 2022: Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School
Beth Tfiloh offers all the benefits of other private schools, such as a rigorous academic program, athletics, creative arts, and clubs and committees. As a Jewish day school, its unique environment is imbued with the lifelong values, wisdom, integrity, compassion, the warmth of Jewish traditions, and respect and joy — the foundational elements of a BT education.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Black People Rock Honors recognizes Baltimore community leaders
The Black People Rock Honors is coming to Baltimore to recognize this year's honorees for their gifts, talents and community efforts. Founder Tashea Lewis tells us more about the event on Oct. 30th. For more information, click here.
'Students don't feel safe': 3rd bomb threat in 7 days happened again in Woodlawn
A bomb threat at school and your child is in the classroom and you are on the outside trying to get as many details as possible. It's nerve-wracking for any parent and it happened again.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
Loaded Semiautomatic Weapon Recovered From Student At Baltimore STEM School (Needs Hed?)
A 16-year-old student was arrested after being found with a loaded semi-automatic handgun outside of a Baltimore school, according to multiple reports. The semi-automatic weapon was found outside of the Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13, the reports continue. The handgun was...
ems1.com
New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
foxbaltimore.com
Missing juvenile from Harford County found safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. Harford County Police are searching for a missing juvenile. He was lase seen leaving an event in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive wearing grey sweatpants and a black sip hoodie. If you have any information, you're asked to call 410-838-6600.
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
foxbaltimore.com
The Blk Swan Hosting Conversations Focused on Improving Baltimore
The Black Men's Xchange and PCOM are hosting monthly conversations focused on improving the communities in Baltimore. Marc Clarke will moderate these conversations featuring everyone from the Mayor, activists and grass roots community members.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
realtormarney.com
Rodgers Forge Fall Festival 2022
The Rodgers Forge Community Association is hosting a Fall Festival at Dumbarton Middle School on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2:30-6:30pm. The Rodgers Forge Fall Festival will showcase face painting, s’mores, music, Rita’s Ice, pit beef and turkey, as well as a BYOP (Bring your own pumpkin) painting station and BYOC (Bring your own clothes) scarecrow making station.
Wbaltv.com
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
