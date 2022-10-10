Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Orscheln location, four others in area under new ownership
The Orscheln Farm & Home store in North Platte is under new ownership. The business at 2501 E. Fourth St. was one of 12 retail locations across four states acquired by the Missouri-based Buchheit Family of Companies in a move that was announced Tuesday. In Nebraska, Buchheit also acquired the Beatrice location.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. 2702 W. 14TH Street Woody Sheffield Estate Sale Friday & Saturday 8am - 4pm Snap -On tools, patio furniture, lawn mowers, table saw, route…
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Top-ranked runners meet in Class D district boys race
The boys race in the District D-6 cross county meet should be one to watch on Thursday. Three of the top-ranked individuals in the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association are in the field — Wallace senior Trey Robertson, Perkins County sophomore Mason McGreer and St. Pat’s junior Jarrett Miles.
North Platte Telegraph
State: City site limited to recreation unless NP buys parkland elsewhere
Land owned by the city of North Platte east of Indian Meadows Golf Course must be used for recreation, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official said Wednesday. But recreational planner Schuyler Sampson added that the city could repeat what it did twice in the 1980s — buy other land that’s worth more and dedicate that land to recreational use — if it wants to sell its 95.3 acres south of West Walker Road for housing.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn Kay Weddel Marilyn Kay Weddel, 83, died Oct. 3, 2022. Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, at the First Bapstist Church with Clin…
North Platte Telegraph
Shooting suspect charged with four felonies
A 19-year-old North Platte man remained in critical condition in an Omaha hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest this weekend. His alleged assailant, Ryland A. Clemmons, 18, appeared Tuesday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, and tampering with evidence.
North Platte Telegraph
Town hall forum on NP Rec Center sales-tax proposal set Oct. 25
The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will hold a town hall forum at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on the proposal for a temporary half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex. Alliance member Megan McGown, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and city Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr...
North Platte Telegraph
Standiford appointed chair of Frontier County GOP
Melanie Standiford of Curtis has been appointed to the vacant county chairmanship of the Frontier County GOP. According to a press release, the request was made by Calvin Pemberton, Subdistrict 305 chair representative. Pemberton requested Standiford be immediately appointed to fill the position temporarily until a formal election can take place.
