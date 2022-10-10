Read full article on original website
Mass. man facing manslaughter charges after 100+ mph car crash turns himself in
Dominic Grassetti was involved in a November 2021 collision that killed a Chicopee man. A 25-year-old man who police say collided with another car last November while he was driving at more than 100 mph, ultimately killing another man, turned himself in Monday. He is charged with one count of second degree manslaughter.
13-year-old critically injured in Hadley hit-and-run
The driver’s whereabouts and identity are unknown. A boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hadley on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was hit at a Route 9 crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was transported by ambulance to the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition. The driver did not stop, and their whereabouts and identity are unknown.
