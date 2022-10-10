ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million

The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Clayton: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home

A house built in 2020 located in the 300 block of Allesandra Drive in Clayton has a new owner. The 3,396-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 27, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 dead, 2 injured in mass shooting on east Raleigh greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed and two others hospitalized after a shooting late Thursday afternoon on a popular greenway in east Raleigh, prompting police to urge residents to stay inside homes while officers searched for the shooter, according to the city. Police said later Thursday night that...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#High Water#Heavy Rain
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores

Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WRAL News

Person killed in crash south of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was killed Thursday in a crash south of downtown Raleigh. The crash was reported before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Wilmington Street and South Saunders Street. There was limited information about the car involved or whether the driver stayed to help. This...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
CARY, NC
James Tuliano

Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until January

Whether you are a new driver or just changed your address, getting a driver's license is an important milestone in establishing your residency as well as a legal requirement to be on the road. If you've just moved to North Carolina, or moved within the state to a new address, NC allows you 60 days after moving to get a new license with your updated address. The Cary Driver's License Office, however, is booked up until January 11th - almost 90 days from today.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy