This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
cbs17
PHOTOS: Durham Fire Department puts out downtown blaze in 5 minutes flat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat. The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue. The first crew that arrived tamed the flames...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Multiple crashes on I-40 cause major delays during rainy commute
One major crash backed up I-40 west going into Durham County near the Davis Drive exit.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Clayton: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home
A house built in 2020 located in the 300 block of Allesandra Drive in Clayton has a new owner. The 3,396-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 27, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Drivers 'surprised' and 'shocked' after learning Raleigh ranked Best Place to Drive by WalletHub
WalletHub said they looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 dead, 2 injured in mass shooting on east Raleigh greenway
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed and two others hospitalized after a shooting late Thursday afternoon on a popular greenway in east Raleigh, prompting police to urge residents to stay inside homes while officers searched for the shooter, according to the city. Police said later Thursday night that...
Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Raleigh and Durham's infrastructure eyesores
Our readers had big feelings about the ugliest spots in the Triangle, and we are here for it. Some of the eyesores you highlighted, in no particular order: North Carolina's state legislative building, on Jones Street in Raleigh, as seen aboveThe state government complex, also on Jones Street in Raleigh The state government complex, on Jones Street. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe Wake County Courthouse Wake County Courthouse. Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosThe part of Western Blvd with the new diverging diamond interchangeDescribed by one reader as “Just a sea of orange barrels, clearcut trees, uncut overgrowth, and then the abandoned K-Mart is just the cherry on top. Just hideous.”Downtown Durham's Marriott, which one reader said "looks like a drab Soviet era apartment building."The Archdale building, at the corner of Peace and Wilmington in Raleigh The Archdale Building. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios
cbs17
A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
Person killed in crash south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was killed Thursday in a crash south of downtown Raleigh. The crash was reported before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Wilmington Street and South Saunders Street. There was limited information about the car involved or whether the driver stayed to help. This...
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Going for a quarter million': Vendor say N.C. State Fair brings revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 food and drink vendors are getting ready for the kickoff of the N.C. State Fair. They're finishing their booths and practicing their recipes, hoping to bring in some major revenue. Over 800,000 people went to the fair in 2021 for rides, games and,...
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until January
Whether you are a new driver or just changed your address, getting a driver's license is an important milestone in establishing your residency as well as a legal requirement to be on the road. If you've just moved to North Carolina, or moved within the state to a new address, NC allows you 60 days after moving to get a new license with your updated address. The Cary Driver's License Office, however, is booked up until January 11th - almost 90 days from today.
