Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism

Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game. Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”
JACKSON, MS
Person
Carson Wentz
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
#Cowboys#Washington Commanders#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#New York Giants#Nfloncbs
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Possibly to Play Without Key Offensive Starter

For all the bad luck the Dallas Cowboys have endured (Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters), the team has stayed relatively healthy through five games. Even seeing the return of players like Connor McGovern, Jayron Kearse and Michael Gallup to the lineup. Playing as if they were never hurt. One...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay responds to Odell Beckham’s contract tweets

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay does not sound overly concerned about comments Odell Beckham Jr. made on social media Wednesday. Beckham seemed to suggest that he would like to be back with the Rams, but was put off by what he saw as a weak contract offer. McVay responded by hinting that any offers Beckham may have received and rejected were not final, and the process was still ongoing.
NFL
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill

Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later. Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
