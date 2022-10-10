Read full article on original website
3 reasons why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to fire Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wants the organization and fan base to be patient. He preaches that building a
Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report
“I’m good,” says fast-healing Jason Peters as the 4-1 Cowboys prep to travel to the 5-0 Eagles to take on his old team. “I’m ready to roll.”
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
Deion Sanders has great response to rival coach’s criticism
Deion Sanders waited until Tuesday to reveal it, but he certainly had a response to a jab from a rival coach after last Saturday’s game. Sanders upset Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. over the course of Saturday’s Jackson State victory, prompting a testy postgame handshake between the pair. After the game, Robinson said he had felt disrespected by Sanders, and punctuated his criticism be saying Sanders “ain’t SWAC.”
Jerry Jones Reveals What Dak Prescott's Return Will Come Down To
The Dallas Cowboys are awaiting the return of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott underwent surgery on his hand following Week 1. He's been working his way back ever since. Jerry Jones revealed this Tuesday morning that Prescott's return will come down to his ability to "spin ...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Possibly to Play Without Key Offensive Starter
For all the bad luck the Dallas Cowboys have endured (Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters), the team has stayed relatively healthy through five games. Even seeing the return of players like Connor McGovern, Jayron Kearse and Michael Gallup to the lineup. Playing as if they were never hurt. One...
Sean McVay responds to Odell Beckham’s contract tweets
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay does not sound overly concerned about comments Odell Beckham Jr. made on social media Wednesday. Beckham seemed to suggest that he would like to be back with the Rams, but was put off by what he saw as a weak contract offer. McVay responded by hinting that any offers Beckham may have received and rejected were not final, and the process was still ongoing.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team,
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
Ready to re-ignite rumors of talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots in 2022?
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker
The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
Ron Rivera walks out of press conference after defending Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera had an eventful evening following a busy week and busy day. Rivera coached his Washington Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday. In the days leading up to the game, Rivera made headlines by saying that “quarterback” was the big reason for Washington trailing other teams in the NFC East.
Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill
Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later. Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.
