ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20

While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#Comps#Video Game#Teamfight Tactics#Patch 12 19#Worlds#Dragon Soul#Dragon Verticle#Jade Whisper#Draconic Augments
dotesports.com

How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error

When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies

Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out. A week after launch, the game is still experiencing...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

The best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone

While Call of Duty: Warzone is well-known as a battle royale game, it also offers a couple of other smaller maps and different modes for players to jump into online—and they may be just as popular as BR, if not even more so. Rebirth Island run-and-gun players are a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2

The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?

When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, gamers everywhere began to fantasize about what kind of titles they could play on the handheld device. The fantasies grew when Activision revealed that Call of Duty would be returning to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The concept of being able to play the new mainline CoD title on the go is enough to make fans of the series order a Steam Deck of their own immediately.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number

Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EDG player tests positive for COVID-19 at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A surge of COVID-19 infections has impacted teams at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the golden ticket in Apex Legends

If you’ve dropped into Apex Legends recently and felt like something was just a little bit different, it’s not just you. The crafting replicators have gone gold, and you might notice a bunch of people online talking about golden tickets. No, you haven’t entered a Willy Wonka X...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy