Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station’s Ryan Lee ties for third at Ragan Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI — College Station’s Ryan Lee tied for third at the James A. Ragan Memorial on Monday at the Lozano Golf Center. Lee shot a second-round 79 to finish at 7-over 151 in the boys 14-and-under division. Houston’s Trip O’Donnell (68) won the division at 1-over 145.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station, Anderson-Shiro football teams highlight Week 8 slate
We aren’t there just yet, but the high school football playoff picture is starting to become a little clearer here in the Brazos Valley as we head into Week 8. A 2-1 record last week pushed my record to 11-10 for the season. THREE GAMES TO WATCH. 1. Leander...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Students from Texas A&M’s Health Science Center will host the free Big Health Event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The health fair includes health screenings, education and medication reviews. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags. Meyer Book Club,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn esports Valorant team sweeps Central Florida
BRENHAM — The Blinn esports Valorant team topped Central Florida 2-0 on Monday, winning 13-8 and 13-4 to improve to 3-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for Blinn, which will face Kentucky White at 8 p.m. next Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council renamed Texas 47 for A&M Chancellor John Sharp
Texas 47 in Bryan has a new name: John Sharp Parkway. The Bryan City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to rename Texas 47, also known as Riverside Parkway, after Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. He has served as A&M’s chancellor since 2011 and graduated from A&M in 1972.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls cross country team wins district title
MAGNOLIA — The second-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the District 21-5A meet Thursday with five runners placing in the top nine led by champion senior Megan Roberts. Roberts won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 1 second followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (second, 19:08), Delaney...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team loses at Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Bryan volleyball team lost to Harker Heights 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 in District 12-6A play Tuesday. Carmella Jones had 10 kills for Bryan (12-25, 3-5), while Micayla Polasek had seven kills and three digs. Madi Polasek also had six kills and 15 digs. Harker Heights improved...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football players, athletics staff evacuated from Kyle Field after bomb threat
Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex, housing Texas A&M’s football operations, were evacuated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday due to a bomb threat, according to the Texas A&M University Police Department. The facility was given the all clear at 3:49 p.m., per a tweet from Code Maroon, and alarms within the stadium were silenced two minutes later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "No Moral Victories" | S9 EP6
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, we get to know Devon Achane through the eyes of his teammates and coaches. Then, head on down to Tuscaloosa as the Aggies take No. 1 Alabama down to the wire at a sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team to host Auburn and former player reunion Friday night
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field. The Aggies (7-5-3, 1-4-1) will be celebrating 50 years of Title IX with a salute to the program’s 30 years of history featuring almost 100 former players in attendance. A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team serves its way past Montgomery in 3-0 sweep
As College Station setter Blair Thiebaud took the service line, the noise coming from the Montgomery JV team siting in the stands at Cougar Gym was enough to rattle the focus of any freshman. For Thiebaud, it played right into her strengths. Thiebaud rattled off four aces in the middle...
Bryan College Station Eagle
FCA Faith Event set for Wednesday
The 18th Annual National Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith Event will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Merrill Green Stadium. The event will kick off with food at 5:45 p.m. with students receiving pizza, water and a T-shirt. Gates for the two-hour event will open at 6:15 p.m. The event attracted approximately 1,750 students and supporters last year. The national event is being held at more than 500 locations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves potential funding for nonprofit Unlimited Potential
College Station City Council members voted in support of the nonprofit Unlimited Potential during Tuesday night’s meeting, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds, who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources. “An 18-year-old female client entered the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor
Please accept this letter in support for my friend and colleague Bobby Gutierrez in his campaign to become our next mayor in the city of Bryan. Bobby and I have worked side by side on various civic and charitable causes over the years and I have seen his servant’s heart and willingness to go to great lengths to help others in action many times.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners delay tax vote again
Brazos County Commissioners were still unable to take a vote on the tax rate during Tuesday’s regular meeting as two commissioners remained absent. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have yet to show up to a meeting that calls for a vote on the tax rate, and have said previously they will not show up until the no-new-revenue rate is under effect, or there is a proposed rate with which they agree.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”
Comments / 0