ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
mymcmedia.org

Small Earthquake Reported in Central Maryland

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday night in central Maryland. Officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say the earthquake struck at around 11:49 p.m. near Sykesville— a small town in Carroll County. Based on the magnitude of the earthquake, authorities say homes around the epicenter may...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Rockville, MD
Society
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 12, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid

Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Indigenous Peoples#Indigenous Americans#Piscataway People#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Shawnee Indians#European
mymcmedia.org

Maryland to Hold Annual STEM Festival

The 8th annual Maryland STEM Festival will be held from Oct. 14 until Nov. 13. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The mission of the Festival is to encourage all students regardless of background and experience to take a greater interest in STEM with the hope they will pursue a STEM related career,” according to the Festival webpage.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mymcmedia.org

Need for Affordable Housing Featured in WAMU Radio Show

County Executive Marc Elrich will ask the council to implement rent control and other measures in an attempt to make housing here more affordable. He made that statement during a WAMU radio event at the Silver Spring Civic Building Tuesday night. Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi led a town hall titled,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Vacates 3 Positions Following Football Game Fight

Following a bench-clearing fight during a football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools last month, school leaders announced position changes Wednesday as a result of an internal investigation. The Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position is “vacated” and the Northwest High School head and assistant coach positions will be...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

Chairman McKay calls Springfield a ‘no-brainer’ choice for FBI HQ

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says Springfield would be an ideal choice for a new FBI headquarters — or would be if another agency wasn’t involved in an underhanded attempt to play favorites. While it’s not exactly shocking that the county’s top elected official thinks...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WTOP

Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Baltimore

Republican Allan Kittleman fighting to get old job back as Howard County Executive

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – This November, a rematch is set in the race for Howard County Executive.Republican candidate Allan Kittleman will fight for his old job back against Democrat incumbent Calvin Ball in the General Election.Kittleman was Howard County Executive from 2014 to 2018. He ran again after the term was up but lost to Calvin Ball during the 2018 election. Now, four years later, he's geared up to once again face off with the same opponent. "I'm running because I care about Howard County," Kittleman said. "I'm running because I've lived here all my life. I see the challenges that...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring

UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy