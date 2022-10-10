A tourist claims to have captured his hotel’s employee rifling through his possessions while he was out of the room.Arturo Brunello posted a video to the TikTok social media channel, saying he had used the app iSentry to convert his laptop into a hidden camera.Mr Brunello did not name the hotel, saying only that it was in Cancun, Mexico and that management “handled the situation very well”.In the video, a male hotel employee appears to drink a beer from the hotel room’s mini-fridge, as well as testing the door of the room’s safe.He then appears to take a sunglasses...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO