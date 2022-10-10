T.J. Miller Slams 'Insecure' Ryan Reynolds After Actor Was 'Horrifically Mean' To Him On 'Deadpool' Set

Source: mega

When T.J. Miller worked with Ryan Reynolds on the set of Deadpool, it was less than harmonious.

According to the Silicon Valley alum, 41, who played bartender Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, he insisted that he doesn't plan on working with Reynolds, 45, again, as he was "horrifically mean to me."



“But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller said on a recent episode of "The Adam Carolla Show." “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie…I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?'”

“That’s exactly why he said that,” Miller continued. “Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him … Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”



The Colorado native called Reynolds an "insecure dude" who has let fame get to his head after Deadpool earned rave reviews. “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?'” he shared.

“I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that,” Miller added, insisting he has no “ill will” against the dad-of-three.



Meanwhile, Reynolds, who will play the sarcastic character again in Deadpool 3, and Miller will not reunite in the third movie.

“I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much,’” Miller stated. “I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3."