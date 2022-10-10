ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Prices Edging Up After CPI Runs Hot

Cryptocurrency prices were edging up recently as core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading. The headline consumer price index for the month of September was estimated to have risen 8.2% from last year, down from the 8.3% pace recorded in August but faster than the consensus forecast of 8.1%.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Dimon
Clayton News Daily

A sense of crisis has defined Xi's rule. It will shape China well into the future

When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads. Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world's second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But deep within the...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy