North Platte Telegraph
State: City site limited to recreation unless NP buys parkland elsewhere
Land owned by the city of North Platte east of Indian Meadows Golf Course must be used for recreation, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official said Wednesday. But recreational planner Schuyler Sampson added that the city could repeat what it did twice in the 1980s — buy other land that’s worth more and dedicate that land to recreational use — if it wants to sell its 95.3 acres south of West Walker Road for housing.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn Kay Weddel Marilyn Kay Weddel, 83, died Oct. 3, 2022. Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, at the First Bapstist Church with Clin…
North Platte Telegraph
Standiford appointed chair of Frontier County GOP
Melanie Standiford of Curtis has been appointed to the vacant county chairmanship of the Frontier County GOP. According to a press release, the request was made by Calvin Pemberton, Subdistrict 305 chair representative. Pemberton requested Standiford be immediately appointed to fill the position temporarily until a formal election can take place.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte cowboy places sixth in team roping average
North Platte cowboy places sixth in team roping average. Eastern Wyoming College’s Ryan Shepherd, from North Platte, and his partner, Hayse Wetzel, from Casper College, finished for sixth in the team roping average at the Lamar College Rodeo in Lamar, Colorado. The duo tied for eighth in the long round and finished sixth in the short round.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health denies allegations made in former cardiologist's lawsuit
Great Plains Health has denied allegations made by Richard Markiewicz and agreed with the facility’s former cardiologist that a jury trial should be held in the case. The facility’s stance was filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 5 in response to Markiewicz’s suit that claims outgoing CEO Mel McNea, incoming and current CEO Ivan Mitchell and Ned Mack, head of GPH’s Governance Committee, “made false and defamatory statements” about him after his firing and as he searched for future employment.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners purchase building for probation office
The Lincoln County commissioners voted to approve the purchase of real estate to house District 11 probation offices in North Platte. The building is located at 103, 105, 107 and 111 N. Dewey St. Lonnie Folchert, chief probation officer, said the building would allow the probation department room to accommodate current needs as well as future growth.
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Top-ranked runners meet in Class D district boys race
The boys race in the District D-6 cross county meet should be one to watch on Thursday. Three of the top-ranked individuals in the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association are in the field — Wallace senior Trey Robertson, Perkins County sophomore Mason McGreer and St. Pat’s junior Jarrett Miles.
North Platte Telegraph
Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball sweeps Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Olivia Hansen recorded an unofficial 13 kills, and Mataya Roberts added 10 as Maywood-Hayes Center swept Sutherland 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 on Tuesday in Sutherland. “I think we had some moments of greatness,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Shayne Lawson said. “Some moments where we struggled a little bit, but...
North Platte Telegraph
Shooting suspect charged with four felonies
A 19-year-old North Platte man remained in critical condition in an Omaha hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest this weekend. His alleged assailant, Ryland A. Clemmons, 18, appeared Tuesday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, and tampering with evidence.
