Fairfax County New Police Hires Could Get A $15K Hiring Bonus

With a current staffing emergency for the Fairfax County Police Department, a newly proposed ordinance change would give the county executive the ability to give up to $15,000 in hiring bonuses to attract new police officers to the force. This order is expected to be approved tomorrow (October 11) by The Board of Supervisors.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said in an email, “While Fairfax County already offers highly competitive benefits and salaries, hiring incentives can be a valuable tool in attracting the best talent available. We expect this new authority to be in place for very limited positions for a limited time.”

Although these hiring bonuses might help attract new officers to FCPD, the downside is that there is nothing in place right now to help keep current officers from leaving. There was an approved pay increases for the Virginia State Police on the state level which is what many current Fairfax County Police officers would like to see from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors which has a $200 million surplus.

source: wjla

