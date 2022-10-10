ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt

In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)

– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.
WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’

– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks last week for the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed on Saturday, October 8. They had the following descriptions:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration...
Arianna Grace Announces That She’s Injured, Undergoing Surgery Next Week

Arianna Grace will be out of action for a while due to injury, as she announced on social media today. The NXT star posted to Twitter to note that she has been injured and will undergo surgery next week, as you can see below:. “Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured...
Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE

Matt Cardona has addressed rumors that there is interest in him potentially coming back to WWE. As reported earlier, WWE is said to have interest in bringing back Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green and subsequent rumors have circulated that Cardona himself could be heading back to the company. Cardona issued...
Brutus Beefcake Remembers Working With Antonio Inoki

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed the passing of Antonio Inoki and his time working with him. He stated the following on Inoki:. “I met Inoki in 1980 and wrestled for their federation up until 93. New Japan....
Eric Bischoff on Raven Not Having a Better Backstory After Debuting in WCW

– During a recent AdFreeShows exclusive special, What About Raven, Eric Bischoff responded to a previous clip of 83 Weeks where Bischoff spoke about how Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. Early in his WCW run, Raven was sitting in the crowd, and Bischoff said he was putting heat on himself for not creating a better backstory for Raven, stating the following. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW

Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below. Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation...
Bobby Fish On What It Means To Be a Locker Room Leader, If He Considers Himself One

Bobby Fish recently weighed in on what it takes to be a locker room leader, as well as whether he has ever considered himself to be one. Fish, who is currently competing with Impact Wrestling, discussed the topic on the latest episode of the Undisputed Podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
