IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.
WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks last week for the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed on Saturday, October 8. They had the following descriptions:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration...
Arianna Grace Announces That She’s Injured, Undergoing Surgery Next Week
Arianna Grace will be out of action for a while due to injury, as she announced on social media today. The NXT star posted to Twitter to note that she has been injured and will undergo surgery next week, as you can see below:. “Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured...
Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE
Matt Cardona has addressed rumors that there is interest in him potentially coming back to WWE. As reported earlier, WWE is said to have interest in bringing back Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green and subsequent rumors have circulated that Cardona himself could be heading back to the company. Cardona issued...
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
Brutus Beefcake Remembers Working With Antonio Inoki
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed the passing of Antonio Inoki and his time working with him. He stated the following on Inoki:. “I met Inoki in 1980 and wrestled for their federation up until 93. New Japan....
Eric Bischoff on Raven Not Having a Better Backstory After Debuting in WCW
– During a recent AdFreeShows exclusive special, What About Raven, Eric Bischoff responded to a previous clip of 83 Weeks where Bischoff spoke about how Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. Early in his WCW run, Raven was sitting in the crowd, and Bischoff said he was putting heat on himself for not creating a better backstory for Raven, stating the following. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE News: The Rock Appears At NHL Game, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Attend Bears Game
– The Rock made an appearance at an NHL on Thursday. The Great One attended the Toronto Maple Leafs home game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and appeared on camera. You can see some clips below:. – Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins also did some Thursday night sports viewing,...
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW
Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below. Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation...
Matt Cardona Isn’t Trying To Get Back To WWE, But Would Welcome The Call
In an interview with Metro, Matt Cardona said that while he isn’t trying to get back to WWE, he still has dreams of succeeding there. He noted that if Triple H called him, he would answer. Here are highlights:. On returning to WWE: “I’m not trying to get back...
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
Bobby Fish On What It Means To Be a Locker Room Leader, If He Considers Himself One
Bobby Fish recently weighed in on what it takes to be a locker room leader, as well as whether he has ever considered himself to be one. Fish, who is currently competing with Impact Wrestling, discussed the topic on the latest episode of the Undisputed Podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
