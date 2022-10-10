21-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot For Beating A Man At Basketball, Family Says

Photo: Getty Images

A man's embarrassment from losing a pickup basketball game led him to shoot a 21-year-old Black woman to death, according to her family.

Asia Womack , 21, was killed last week after playing basketball with who the family described as a friend at T.G. Terry Park just up the street from her home in Dallas, Fox4 News reports.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," her mother, Andrea Womack , said. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Asia was a basketball standout in high school and attended Texas A&M University, where she "received a scholarship to play basketball," one person remarked at her live-streamed vigil.

Her family says she won a game of pickup basketball game against the man who pulled the trigger. The shooter left the park after the game to take his kids and brother home and then returned to open fire.

"But this is so senseless," said Pastor John Delley . "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."

Surveillance footage from a nearby store possibly captured a car speeding away after the fatal incident. Police haven't named a suspect in the crime, per Fox 4 News.

"Detectives are still working the case," said Kristin Lowman with Dallas PD. "No one is in custody at this time. They've been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack."

"If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.," her mother said. "Help the family out. We're hurting."

Womack’s aunt, Juanita Smith , told NBC 5 that she doesn't understand why someone would senselessly kill her niece.

“I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” Smith told the outlet. “I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served."

