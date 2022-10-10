ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers owner David Tepper: We weren't getting over the hump with Matt Rhule

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6duL_0iTfiQdD00

Two years ago, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper hired Matt Rhule to get his team to the promised land. But, as it turns out, he couldn’t even get them over the hump.

The visibly irritable billionaire faced the music on Monday afternoon, hours after firing his fellow short-order cook and head coach. When asked for the reasoning and timing behind his decision, Tepper stuck pretty firm (multiple times) in his response.

“Look, there’s numerous reasons why you make a decision like that,” he said. “Ultimately, I felt this was the time. Now was the time.”

But why now? And not earlier? He hit those points again later in the presser.

“Look, again, a lot of time, uh, has passed here,” he said. “We have the record we have. And, uh, again—there’s different reasons that go into that. I think that there has been progress—of some sort. But, look, we’re just not getting over the hump. And we gotta get over the hump.”

The record they have now, at least through five games here in 2022, is 1-4—which is good enough to give them current possession of the 2023 draft’s No. 1 overall pick. The record they’ve had with Rhule since he was hired is 11-27—which equates to the worst losing percentage for a head coach in franchise history.

It was clear, right from the start of his media availability, that Tepper wasn’t going to get too detailed about the choice to let his seven-year, $62 million investment go. He also wouldn’t get into his thought process for 2023, the future of his staff and players and the past failures he’s headed since buying the team.

So, if you want some more details into why this might’ve happened and how it did, perhaps you can read up on some of Scott Fowler’s recent work . . .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Scott Fowler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carson Wentz blew up Bears linebacker Roquan Smith with a block and fans were stunned

Carson Wentz is not a small man. The Washington Commanders quarterback clocks in at 6-foot-5 and just under 240 pounds. And on Thursday night, with his Commanders within sight of their first touchdown of the game in the midst of a rock fight with the Chicago Bears, he put every ounce of that weight to work. As tailback Brian Robinson bounced a handoff up the middle to the outside, Wentz found an opportunity to help out without having to throw a pass.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Al Michaels pushing Dan Snyder to sell Commanders on national TV is sure sign other NFL owners really do hate him

Early on Thursday, an ESPN report detailed Dan Snyder’s general awfulness as the owner of the Washington Commanders. One of the major revelations was how Snyder apparently has “dirt” on Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Snyder even called the NFL a “mafia,” to which an anonymous owner said all the other owners “hate” him.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL Analysis Network

3 Teams Mentioned As Trade Suitors For Panthers’ DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers made a major change this week as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. He signed an unprecedented seven-year contract with the team but only made it through five games into Year 3 before a change was made. The writing seemed to be on the wall when it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over The Hump#American Football
Yardbarker

Week 6 FO Staff Picks: Carolina Panthers' Next Coach

Sometimes, gambling advice is objective—like in the NFL picks you get with FO+, for instance. But sometimes gambling advice is subjective. We're trying something new this week, with staff picks from the FO writers. We'll do this every week if it gets a good response: picks against the spread, straight-up upsets, and player prop bets the FO staff likes in Week 6, plus a bonus question each week. This week's bonus question asks about who will be replacing Matt Rhule in Carolina.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broken Paws: Repairing The Carolina Panthers

This week, the Carolina Panthers took a step into their uncertain future by firing Matt Rhule. Now, what should be next?. To the delight of Panthers fans through the NFL, Carolina fired Matt Rhule. Now, they must start to rebuild a franchise that made a Super Bowl appearance less than a decade ago. Owner David Tepper, flush with cash and no direction must engineer a renovation that not only will soon, but sustain success, in order to build a winning tradition. Unlike previous eras where the Panthers cobbled together high-draft picks and too many role players, this project needs a ground-up approach. Patience and prudent spending will be the biggest ally that Carolina will enjoy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy