Pye’s Landing // Kovac Design Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a cove on Maine’s mid-coast, this vacation home is designed for a family who prioritizes an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and enjoys entertaining when in town. The residence is only revealed after cresting the hill of the long driveway approach. It first appears as an iconic, featureless form perched on a pair of stone walls composed of rocks found on the site, its form inspired by red barns found in the area.
Expansion of Tsenpo Museum // Jí Architects
Commissioned by Tsenpo Museum, Jí Architects has designed a plan to expand the existing 500㎡ campus with an additional space of 800 m2, so as to meet the ever-growing needs for exhibition and cultural exchanges. Both the old and new museum campuses are jointly built by Tibetan people...
Roscoff Biological Station // WIP ARCHITECTURE
Resting by the sea in classified site, opposite of the Île-de-Batz, the fishpond is a structure that has two aspects. A public face, on the beach, massive and inherent to its function (to retain water) and a lighter discreet side, which is only revealed to researchers at the Roscoff Biological Station.
A Step Above: 6 Spectacular Outdoor Stairs That Merge Functionality and Imagination
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. More than anything, stairs are a functional feature of an architecture project — and, to the general public, not a very popular one at that. For those forced to walk up them, stairs can be tiring and challenging, but most of the time, there is no choice but to use them. For many users, there is something instinctual about the need to walk up them as quickly as possible in order to regain flatter ground. Yet, stairs are also a healthier choice than the alternatives (elevators and escalators) — they can improve the health of users and help buildings to cut back on their energy consumption.
The Art of Rendering: 6 Soon-To-Be-Built Projects by World-Renowned Architecture Firms
The winners of Architizer’s 3rd Annual One Rendering Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Drawing in architecture takes many forms. Sketching and illustration are excellent tools for idea forming and concept development, while using CAD for spatial planning is fundamental during the design process. Yet, above all others, one branch of architectural methodology has developed rapidly over the last two decades, with swathes of new businesses offering their services springing to life each month. As rendering technology has improved, becoming increasingly user-friendly, cost-effective and efficient, working with 3D modeling software has become a key pillar of standard practice. Furthermore, the art of translating these models into compelling architectural drawings — known as 3D rendering — has not only cemented itself as a core stage in many firms’ design workflow but has also become a standalone industry in its own right.
Residence L // ST design studio
Residence LCompleted: October 2021Area: 90 m2Location: Taipei, TaiwanPhotographer: Heycheese (https://www.heybigcheese.com)Residence L is located in a peaceful residential area in Taipei City. It’s actually the family house of clients, they lived here with their parents when little. To make it adapt to their adult lifestyle, a complete renovation is necessary. The goal is to create an open and brighter space, a home for better interaction between family members and more flexibility for usage.New position of the entranceThe entrance of the apartment is originally located in the center of living space.
Middle Plan // LIMIT studio
For this land in Póvoa de Lanhoso, district of Braga, there was an objective: to make better use of the natural characteristics of the context, providing greater harmony between housing and the nature of the place. For this, we proposed to carry out an amendment to the pre-established legal...
Japan's Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T) said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change.
House on Slope // Skarka Studios
Architecture by Binder Architektur AG – Hans Binder. House on Slope is one of a series of single-family houses built by the same architectural firm since 1995 and developed further and further on a former vineyard slope in a small rural community in the canton of Zurich. Originally planned...
SDL Nursery // HIBINOSEKKEI+Youji no Shiro
This is an interior project for a nursery school in Guangzhou for 0–6-year-old children. In high-rise building which has limited floor space, it’s difficult for children to create plays that stimulates five senses. But in this nursery school, children can feel nature in daily life and create spontaneous play and multi-directional communication by the following approaches.It’s low partitions and glass wall that divide classrooms.
