X-Pac Accidentally Reveals Details of D-Generation X 25th Reunion on WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’

By Tim Crean
 3 days ago

WWE will celebrate arguably the greatest faction in company history on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw when it honors the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X . The night will be a cacophony of neon green and black with crotch chops and “suck it!” chants galore. And it sounds like there might be one surprise, inanimate guest on Raw as well. DX member Sean “X-Pac” Waltman accidentally let it slip on a podcast appearance that the vehicle from DX’s most famous moment will be on the show.

X-Pac says the jeep from D-Generation X WCW invasion will be on ‘Monday Night Raw’

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman of D-Generation X | Bobby Bank/WireImage

DX member X-Pac joined fellow former WWE superstars Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley ) and “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry on the Busted Open radio show Monday.

The wrestler discussed a wide range of topics, from his relationship with DX members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, “Road Dogg” Jesse James , and Billy Gunn to his hope that the Raw D-Generation X 25th anniversary show honors late DX member Chyna.

He also talked about the group’s most famous moment.

That moment came on April 27, 1998, smack dap in the middle of the WWE/WCW Monday night wars. That’s when DX invaded a live WCW Monday Nitro show at the Norfolk Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

DX leader Triple H showed up to the event in DX shirts and army fatigue pants with a megaphone, a jeep decked out like a tank, and Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac in tow.

As the crowd entered the arena, DX interviewed them, heckled them, and generally trashed WCW. In the stunt’s most iconic moment, the crew tried to roll the tank into the arena as Triple H screamed at WCW boss Eric Bischoff to let them in.

On Monday, X-Pac accidentally let slip on Busted Open that the original jeep from that skit might make a surprise appearance on the Raw 25th-anniversary show. After Mark Henry and Bully Ray asked X-Pac what DX moment he’d show to new fans, Henry jumped in and answered himself, “the tank!” That’s when X-Pac responded:

“Of course, people always say the tank, even though it was a jeep. I think they found that jeep, by the way, you guys,” X-Pac shared. “Just heard, but — I probably shouldn’t have said that. Oh well, whatever.

So for all you D-Generation X-loving, Attitude Era WWE fans out there who tune into Raw on Monday, keep an eye out for that incredible piece of pro wrestling history because X-Pac says it’s the same one from 25 years ago.

The season premiere of Monday Night Raw is on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will air live on USA Network starting at 8 pm ET.

